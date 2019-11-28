PRECIOUS-Gold gains as U.S. bill backing HK protesters fuels trade deal doubts

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Thursday as investors bought the safe-haven metal amid new doubts about whether the United States and China will sign a trade deal after President Donald Trump signed legislation supporting protesters in Hong Kong, irking Beijing. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was up 0.2% to $1,457.60 per ounce by 0132 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,456.30. * Palladium shed 0.5% to $1,824 per ounce, giving up some gains after hitting an all-time peak at $1,836.61 on a supply deficit. * Asian share markets wobbled, while the safe-haven yen rose against the dollar, after Trump's move to sign into law congressional legislation backing Hong Kong protesters fuelled concern that efforts to end the long-running trade dispute between the world's two biggest economies could become more complicated. * U.S. economic growth picked up slightly in the third quarter, while the number of Americans filing applications for unemployment benefits fell last week. * New orders for key U.S.-made capital goods increased by the most in nine months in October and shipments rebounded, suggesting some stabilization in business investment. * China will speed up reforms to help build a market-based, globalised business environment and break investment barriers for all kinds of companies, Premier Li Keqiang was quoted as saying during a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. * Japan's retail sales tumbled at their fastest pace in more than 4-1/2 years in October as a sales tax hike prompted consumers to cut spending. * Platinum was up 0.2% to $894.24 and silver rose 0.3% to $17 per ounce. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0030 Australia Capital Expenditure Q3 1000 EU Consumer Confid. Final Nov 1100 Brazil IGP-M Inflation Index Nov 1300 Germany CPI Prelim YY Nov 1300 Germany HICP Prelim YY Nov (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)