PRECIOUS-Gold gains as U.S. House votes to impeach Trump

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched up on Thursday after the U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump on articles of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,477.15 per ounce, as of 0152 GMT. U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% at $1,481.30 per ounce. * Trump became the third U.S. president to be impeached as the House formally charged him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in a historic step that will inflame partisan tensions across a deeply divided America. * The House action sets the stage for a trial next month in the Republican-controlled Senate on whether to convict him and remove him from office. * The dollar eased against a basket of currencies, making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies. * Two U.S. central bankers on Wednesday said the U.S. economy is in good shape after three interest-rate cuts this year, underscoring the consensus at the Federal Reserve for keeping borrowing costs where they are for the time being. * Prior to the impeachment vote, Asian shares edged higher on positive global growth outlook followed by improving economic indicators. * Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust , rose 0.3% to 883.29 tonnes on Wednesday. * India, world's second-biggest gold consumer, has restricted imports of gold and silver in the powder and unwrought forms, the government said in a notification. * Elsewhere, palladium edged up 0.1% to $1,924.97 per ounce. The metal prices had hit an all-time peak of $1,998.43 on Tuesday. * Palladium prices are close to breaking above $2,000 an ounce for the first time, with a gaping supply deficit fuelling a remarkable run that has seen the autocatalyst metal more than quadruple in value since 2016. * Silver rose 0.2% to $17.03 per ounce, while platinum fell 0.2% to $933.34. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0745 France Business Climate Mfg Dec 0930 UK Retail Sales MM, YY Nov 0930 UK Retail Sales Ex-Fuel MM Nov 1200 UK BOE Bank Rate Dec 1200 UK GB BOE QE Corp Dec 1330 US Initial Jobless Claims Weekly 1330 US Philly Fed Business Indx Dec 1500 US Existing Home Sales Nov (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)