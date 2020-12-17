Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold gains as U.S. stimulus deal progress dents dollar

By Nakul Iyer

0 Min Read

 (Updates prices)
    * Bank of England policy decision due at 1200 GMT 
    * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open
    * tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser

    By Nakul Iyer
    Dec 17 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Thursday as progress
on a U.S. fiscal stimulus deal weakened the dollar, with the
metal drawing further support from a pledge by the Federal
Reserve to keep interest rates low until a recovery is secured. 
    Spot gold        climbed 0.4% to $1,872.20 per ounce by 0745
GMT, having hit a more than one-week high of $1,873.76 earlier
in the session. U.S. gold futures        were up 0.9% at
$1,875.50.
    U.S. lawmakers inching closer to agreement on a fiscal
stimulus is supporting gold, though markets are likely to be
disappointed by the size of the package and it is unlikely to
reverse gold's downward trend seen over the past few months,
said DailyFx currency strategist Ilya Spivak.
    U.S. congressional negotiators haggled on Wednesday over the
details of a $900 billion COVID-19 aid bill expected to include
$600-$700 stimulus checks and extended unemployment benefits,
pushing the dollar to a more than two-year trough.       
            
    The Fed more explicitly promised to continue its bond-buying
programme until there is "substantial further progress" in
restoring full employment and hitting its 2% inflation target.
              
    "The market likely read into what the Fed was saying as a
pre-commitment to continue quantitative easing and took support
from that," said Spivak, adding that the metal remained
sensitive to the Fed's less dovish stance on the volume and
tenure of bond purchases.               
    Investors now await the Bank of England's policy decision,
due at 1200 GMT, where it is expected to refrain from further
stimulus.             
    Inflation will now be expected to do the heavy-lifting to
push the dollar lower and inflation break-evens higher, which
would send gold vectoring higher, Stephen Innes, chief global
market strategist at financial services firm Axi said in a note.
  
    Silver        rose 1.4% to $25.70 an ounce. Platinum       
gained 1.4% to $1,049.17 and palladium        was up 0.7% at
$2,343.13. 

 (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up