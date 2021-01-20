Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold gains as U.S. stimulus prospects weigh on dollar

By Sumita Layek

    * Gold at $2,000/oz is still achievable - economist
    * Dollar weakens, U.S. Treasury yields inch lower
    Jan 20 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Wednesday as
expectations for a massive U.S. stimulus to help the world's
largest economy recover from the coronavirus jolt bolstered
bullion's appeal as an inflation hedge and pressured the dollar.
    Spot gold        gained 0.5% to $1,848.30 per ounce by 0239
GMT. U.S. gold futures        added 0.4% to $1,847.30.
    Janet Yellen, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's Treasury
Secretary nominee, at her confirmation hearing on Tuesday urged
lawmakers to "act big" on coronavirus relief spending, adding
that the benefits outweigh the expenses of a higher debt burden.
             
    "Given the very dovish approach from Yellen as well as
Biden's stance towards fiscal stimulus, gold is responding to
the idea of higher inflation expectations," said Howie Lee, an
economist at OCBC Bank.
    Although in the near term, gains in gold will be limited due
to higher yields and some dollar strength, he added.
    The dollar index        eased further from a four-week high
hit earlier in the week, while most U.S. Treasury yields fell
after Yellen said that tax cuts enacted in 2017 for large
corporations should be repealed.            
    Lower Treasury yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding
non-yielding bullion.
    Biden will be sworn into office on Wednesday and investors
will be focused on his $1.9 trillion stimulus package plan to
boost the economy and speed up the vaccine distribution against
COVID-19, which has claimed 400,000 deaths in the
country.                        
    Bullion is considered a hedge against inflation and currency
debasement that can result from widespread stimulus.
    "Gold at $2,000 is still achievable, probably by the mid of
second quarter, when a good amount of people get inoculated and
there is so much cash in the system with demand almost coming
back to normal, people will start looking at inflation very
closely," Lee said.
    Among other precious metals, silver        climbed 0.9% to
$25.42 an ounce. Platinum        rose 1.2% to $1,096.23 while
palladium        gained 0.4% to $2,361.79.

 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
