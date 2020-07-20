PRECIOUS-Gold gains as virus woes bolster demand

* Silver climbs to a more than 10-month peak * Specs cut gold bullish positions in week ended July 14 - CFTC * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser (Updates prices) By Eileen Soreng July 20 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Monday as rising numbers of coronavirus cases around the world raised concerns over the pace of economic recovery, while investors awaited the European Union's decision on a proposed recovery fund. Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,814.38 per ounce by 1220 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were also 0.3% higher at $1,815.70. Coronavirus cases continue to surge in the United States, and experts at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have warned that cases and deaths could rise this autumn and winter. The pandemic has so far infected more than 14 million people worldwide. "The increase in the number of (Covid-19) infections in countries like the U.S., Brazil and India will make it longer for economies to recover," said ActivTrades chief analyst Carlo Alberto De Casa. "Uncertainties remain high, and that is supporting gold prices," De Casa said, adding that markets are also betting on more dovish decisions by central banks. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday she hopes that EU leaders will reach an agreement on a 1.8 trillion euro coronavirus stimulus plan. Meanwhile a battle in the U.S. Congress over a coronavirus-aid bill began last week as Republicans put the finishing touches to provisions granting liability protections for entities resuming operations amid the pandemic. "ETF (exchange-traded fund) inflows remain evident and while recent CFTC data shows a reduction in non-commercial positioning as longs were cut, expect to see strong interest on any decline underneath $1,800," MKS PAMP said in a note. "Strong support remains evident through $1,795-$1,790." Speculators reduced their bullish positions in COMEX gold and increased them in silver contracts in the week to July 14. Also helping bullion, the dollar index eased 0.1% against rivals. Elsewhere, silver rose 1.4% to $19.59 an ounce, having hit a peak since September 2019 at $19.60. Palladium gained 0.7% to $2,036.30 per ounce, while platinum was up 1% at $846.04. (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey and Louise Heavens)