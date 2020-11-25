Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold gains as weak U.S. jobless data stems Wall Street optimism

By Shreyansi Singh

    * Weekly jobless claims increase 30,000 to 778,000
    * Fed minutes due at 1900 GMT
    * Dollar hovers close to near three-month low
    Nov 25 (Reuters) - Gold regained momentum on Wednesday
following a sharp slide toward the $1,800 pivot in the previous
sessions, as an unexpected rise in U.S. jobless claims tempered
some of the COVID-19 vaccine-led optimism on Wall Street.
    Spot gold        rose 0.3% to $1,812.66 an ounce at 10:15
a.m. EST (1515 GMT), having hit its lowest since July 17 at
$1,800.01 on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures         were up 0.4% at
$1,811.00.
    Wall Street opened flat on signs of the slowdown in the
labour market recovery, in contrast to the record runs seen in
global equities as encouraging developments on COVID-19 vaccines
and a smooth White House transition bolstered bets on a swifter
economic rebound.                 
    The jobless data is supportive for gold "just on notions
that we've still got a very dark period ahead before we get
through this pandemic," Kitco Metals senior analyst Jim Wyckoff
said.             
    A subdued dollar also spurred gold by making it cheaper for
those holding other currencies.              
    The dollar's slide "along with the technical support (for
gold near $1,800), convinced some people to maybe stop selling
and acquire some more positions," said Bart Melek, head of
commodity strategies at TD Securities. 
    "The next six months are going to be very difficult; we're
going to experience significantly below potential growth, and
governments and central banks will have to significantly add to
stimulus to make sure we don't get the second wave transform
into a long period of economic underperformance," Melek added.  
    Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding
non-yielding bullion, which has risen over 19% this year
benefiting from its status as a hedge against inflation and
currency debasement.
    The focus next is on minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's
last meeting, due at 1900 GMT.                           
    Elsewhere, silver        was up 0.6% at $23.39 an ounce,
platinum        rose 0.1% to $962.46 and palladium        was
down 0.5% at $2,336.69.

