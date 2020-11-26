Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold gains as weak U.S. jobs data, virus worries dim recovery hopes

By Nakul Iyer

    * ANZ maintains 12-month gold price target of $2,100/oz
    Nov 26 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Thursday as grim U.S.
jobs data and worries over surging COVID-19 cases worldwide cast
doubts over a quick economic recovery and bolstered the metal's
safe-haven appeal. 
    Spot gold        rose 0.3% to $1,811.31 per ounce by 0324
GMT. U.S. gold futures        were up 0.2% to $1,808.70.
    U.S weekly jobless claims rose for the second straight week,
data on Wednesday showed, undermining the recovery in the labour
market amid rising coronavirus cases and business restrictions. 
                        
    "The (jobs) data clearly highlighted the divergence between
positivity driven by the vaccine and the near-term COVID-19
issue," said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at
financial services firm Axi, noting that the report also boosted
the chances for further stimulus.
    "The vaccine narrative has watered down gold's appeal
immensely and it will continue too until we finally move from a
deflationary world into an inflationary world," Innes added.
    The United States recorded 2.3 million new coronavirus
infections in the past two weeks, while soaring cases prompted a
lockdown extension in Germany.                            
     U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers discussed how the central
bank's asset purchases could be adjusted to provide more support
to markets, with some Federal Open Market Committee participants
expecting the Fed to eventually lengthen the maturity of the
bonds purchased.             
    "With the widespread distribution of a coronavirus vaccine
unlikely before H2 2021, central banks are likely to remain
accommodative," ANZ analysts said in a note.  
    The bank kept its 12-month target of $2,100 per ounce for
gold, saying accommodative central bank policy and dollar
weakness meant gold was well supported with a low likelihood of
a bear market.               
    Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation likely to result
from large stimulus.    
    Silver        rose 0.5% to $23.40 an ounce. Platinum       
gained 0.4% to $966.86 and palladium        was 1.2% higher at
$2,356.77. 

 (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan
M.)
