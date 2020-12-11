PRECIOUS-Gold gains as weaker dollar overshadows U.S. stimulus delay woes

(Adds technicals, updates prices) * Gold in narrow-range of $1,828/oz-$1,846/oz- technicals * Platinum set for first weekly drop in four * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: tmsnrt.rs/3mvcUoa By Nakul Iyer Dec 11 (Reuters) - Gold edged up on Friday as the dollar held near a two-and-a-half-year low, offsetting concerns over delays in a U.S. coronavirus package. Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,837.21 per ounce by 0531 GMT. U.S. gold futures gained 0.2% to $1,841.50. "The correlation between gold and dollar has returned because markets have more or less priced in the vaccine optimism," said Margaret Yang, a strategist at DailyFX. Gold needs a very strong catalyst to break its descending trend and that could be in the form of a dovish Federal Reserve, a larger than expected U.S. fiscal stimulus bill or the unlikely failure of vaccines, she added. The dollar index was down 0.2% and traded close to 90.5, its lowest since April 2018, making gold cheaper for other currency holders. Data on Thursday showed U.S. weekly jobless claims jumped to a near three-month high, further evidence that rising COVID-19 infections and lack of additional fiscal stimulus were hurting the economy. Capping the bullion's gains, however, a top Democrat suggested talks over COVID-19 stimulus package could drag on through Christmas. Technically, gold looks neutral in a narrow range of $1,828 to $1,846 per ounce, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement. The European Central Bank rolled out more stimulus measures on Thursday to lift the currency bloc out of a double-dip recession. Gold prices will remain elevated in 2021 due to accommodative rates and a weaker dollar, Fitch Solutions said in a note, adding that the improved economic outlook has reduced the possibility of significant upside. Silver was steady at $23.94 per ounce and palladium rose 1% to $2,353.73. Platinum was up by 0.1% at $1,027.76 but was set to decline 2.5% this week. (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Rashmi Aich)