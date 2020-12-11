Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold gains as weaker dollar overshadows U.S. stimulus delay woes

By Nakul Iyer

0 Min Read

    * Gold in narrow-range of $1,828/oz-$1,846/oz- technicals 
    * Platinum set for first weekly drop in four 
    * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
tmsnrt.rs/3mvcUoa

    Dec 11 (Reuters) - Gold edged up on Friday as the dollar
held near a two-and-a-half-year low, offsetting concerns over
delays in a U.S. coronavirus package.
    Spot gold        rose 0.1% to $1,837.21 per ounce by 0531
GMT. U.S. gold futures        gained 0.2% to $1,841.50. 
    "The correlation between gold and dollar has returned
because markets have more or less priced in the vaccine
optimism," said Margaret Yang, a strategist at DailyFX.
    Gold needs a very strong catalyst to break its descending
trend and that could be in the form of a dovish Federal Reserve,
a larger than expected U.S. fiscal stimulus bill or the unlikely
failure of vaccines, she added.             
    The dollar index        was down 0.2% and traded close to
90.5, its lowest since April 2018, making gold cheaper for other
currency holders.         
    Data on Thursday showed U.S. weekly jobless claims jumped to
a near three-month high, further evidence that rising COVID-19
infections and lack of additional fiscal stimulus were hurting
the economy.                          
    Capping the bullion's gains, however, a top Democrat
suggested talks over COVID-19 stimulus package could drag on
through Christmas.             
    Technically, gold looks neutral in a narrow range of $1,828
to $1,846 per ounce, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang
Tao.              
    Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation and currency
debasement.
    The European Central Bank rolled out more stimulus measures
on Thursday to lift the currency bloc out of a double-dip
recession.             
    Gold prices will remain elevated in 2021 due to
accommodative rates and a weaker dollar, Fitch Solutions said in
a note, adding that the improved economic outlook has reduced
the possibility of significant upside.
    Silver        was steady at $23.94 per ounce and palladium
       rose 1% to $2,353.73. Platinum        was up by 0.1% at
$1,027.76 but was set to decline 2.5% this week. 

 (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan
M. and Rashmi Aich)
