Gold Market Report
PRECIOUS-Gold gains, but off 2-week high on robust U.S. data

K. Sathya Narayanan

    * U.S. manufacturing activity at near 2-year high in August
    * Silver rises to three-week high
    Sept 1 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Tuesday as the
dollar weakened, although a better-than-expected U.S.
manufacturing data improved hopes about a U.S. economic recovery
and pulled the metal down from a near two-week high.
    Spot gold        was up 0.3% at $1,975.05 per ounce by 12:18
pm EDT (1618 GMT), after hitting its highest since Aug. 19 at
$1,991.91.
    U.S. gold futures        gained 0.1% to $1,980.20.
    "The main reason (for gold's rise) right now is the weaker
dollar. But, a better-than-expected ISM number took some shine
off gold this morning," Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist
at RJO Futures said.
    The U.S. dollar        was holding close to a more than
two-year low hit earlier in the day, making gold cheaper for
holders of other currencies.        
    
 
    However, capping gold's advance, U.S. manufacturing activity
accelerated to its highest level in nearly two years in August,
the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) data showed.
            
    "(The better data) doesn't necessarily change the picture
for the U.S. Federal Reserve. The trend (in gold) is still
higher," Haberkorn added.
    The U.S. central bank last week announced an average
inflation target policy, which will allow rates to stay low even
if inflation rises a bit in the future.             
    Gold should remain supported in this environment of firming
inflation expectations and a weakening U.S. dollar, said Daniel
Ghali, commodity strategist at TD Securities.
    Bullion, which has risen about 30% so far this year, is seen
as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement, while
lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding
non-yielding bullion.
    Elsewhere, silver        was up 0.7% at $28.43 per ounce,
after hitting its highest since Aug. 11.
    Platinum        rose 1.5% to $943.75 and palladium       
climbed 2.1% to $2,290.53.  
 

    
 (Reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan in Bengaluru; Additional
reporting by Diptendu Lahiri; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and
Alistair Bell)
