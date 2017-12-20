FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Gold Market Report
December 20, 2017 / 8:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold gains for 4th day after U.S. Senate passes tax bill

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * U.S. Senate approves tax bill
    * Dollar steadies after recent fall
    * Gold to slip to $1,200/oz in mid-2018 - Goldman

 (Updates prices)
    By Peter Hobson
    LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose for a fourth day
on Wednesday as expectations that the U.S. government will enact
the country's biggest tax reforms in 30 years held the dollar
steady.    
    Gold has risen more than 2 percent from a five-month low of
$1,235.92 on Dec. 12, helped by a weakening dollar that makes
gold cheaper for holders of other currencies.              
    However, market players are wary of taking new positions
before the holiday season and prices are on track to register
their narrowest trading range of any quarter in a decade in the
last three months of 2017. 
    "Gold is coming up from a cyclical bottom. It's going to get
quieter due to the upcoming holiday long-weekends," said Mun
Chun Loh, director, Private Wealth at GoldSilver Central Pte Ltd
in Singapore.
    Spot gold        was up 0.3 percent at $1,265.23 an ounce at
1309 GMT while U.S. gold futures         were 0.3 percent higher
at $1,268.50 an ounce. 
    The dollar has slipped from a one-month high earlier this
month but was steady on Wednesday after the Republican-led U.S.
Senate approved a sweeping $1.5-trillion tax bill that could
boost U.S. economic growth.              
    Markets were however looking ahead to Friday by which time
Congress must pass a temporary spending bill to avoid a
government shutdown, said INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir.
    Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, New York-based SPDR Gold Shares      , fell 1 percent over
Monday and Tuesday to the lowest level since early September.
               
    But low prices have spurred demand for physical gold in
China, with local premiums approaching $11, said MKS PAMP trader
Sam Laughlin.  
    Goldman Sachs said in a note it expected gold prices to fall
further and reach $1,200 an ounce by mid-2018. 
    "We see the decline in gold as evidence that "fear" effects,
which had been keeping gold supported, have at least partially
moderated as U.S. tax reform and the transition to a new Fed
chair appear to be going smoothly," it said. 
    On the technical side, resistance was at the 200-day moving
average at $1,269.15 an ounce and momentum indicators suggested
gold would continue to rise if it remained above a fibonacci
level of $1,260.50, said analysts at ScotiaMocatta in a note. 
    Amongst other precious metal prices, silver        was up
0.5 percent at $16.20 an ounce.
    Platinum        was 0.6 percent higher at $919.20 an ounce
and palladium        had gained 1 percent to $1,032.50.

 (Additional reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by
Greg Mahlich and Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.