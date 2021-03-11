Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold gains for third day as bond yields, dollar retreat

By Asha Sistla

    * $1.9 trillion U.S. COVID-19 bill wins final approval
    * European Central Bank policy meeting eyed
    * Greater upside in other assets than in gold - analyst

    March 11 (Reuters) - Gold prices gained for a third straight
session on Thursday, hitting a one-week peak as softer inflation
data in the United States pressured Treasury yields and the
dollar index.
    Spot gold        were up 0.7% at $1,738.08 per ounce by 0926
GMT, after hitting its highest since March 3 at $1,739.63
earlier. U.S. gold futures        climbed 0.9% to $1,736.30.
    "Real rates are falling again and the lower real rates are,
the better it is for gold. The second element is the strength in
dollar we have seen recently has ended again and this is also
helping gold," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.
    U.S. 10-year Treasury yields             held near a
one-week low, while the dollar fell as data showed U.S. core
consumer price growth slowed slightly in February.             
            
    While gold is considered a hedge against inflation from
widespread stimulus, higher bond yields this year have
threatened that status as they translate into a higher
opportunity cost of holding bullion.
    The $1.9 trillion U.S. COVID-19 relief bill was finally
approved on Wednesday and is expected to supercharge the
economic recovery.             
    "At the moment it's (relief bill) helping gold due to higher
inflation expectations but it could also mean that the U.S.
Federal Reserve starts to change its tone a little bit," said
UBS' Staunovo, adding that a less dovish Fed could see gold
prices remain under pressure.
    Investors await a European Central Bank meeting due later in
the day to see if policymakers will take any action to rein in
rising yields.             
    Michael Langford, director at corporate advisory AirGuide
said there was a greater upside in other assets like copper and
small-cap equities than in gold in the short term.             
    Silver        rose 0.8% to $26.38 an ounce. Palladium       
climbed 1.3% to $2,336.93, while platinum        gained 1.4% to
$1,219.50.

 (Reporting by Asha Sistla and Sumita Layek in Bengaluru;
editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
