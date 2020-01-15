Gold Market Report
PRECIOUS-Gold gains ground on concerns over U.S.-China trade

K. Sathya Narayanan

    * Palladium hits record high of $2,219.51/oz
    * Platinum surpasses $1,000 level for first time in nearly 2
years
    * U.S.-China 'Phase 1' trade deal to be signed later in the
day

    Jan 15 (Reuters) - Gold prices on Wednesday rose from an
over one-week low hit in the last session on renewed worries
about the U.S.-China trade relations ahead of the signing of an
initial deal.
    Just a day before the signing an interim trade deal, U.S.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday said tariffs on
Chinese goods will be in place until the completion of a Phase 2
agreement.             
    Spot gold        rose 0.3% to $1,551.40 per ounce as of 1101
GMT, having slipped to a more than one week low of $1,535.63 in
the previous session. U.S. gold futures         gained 0.5% to
$1,552.20.
    "The market is uncertain regarding the deal between U.S. and
China, while somewhat weaker equity markets and weaker U.S.
dollar are (also) supporting the prices," Commerzbank analyst
Eugen Weinberg said.
    "The tariffs are not to be reduced any further until the
U.S. election cycle is over in November and that doesn't help in
bringing in the confidence into the market."
    World stocks eased off record highs, while U.S. and German
bond yields slipped as euphoria over a Sino-U.S. trade deal
depleted.                 
    Keeping the tariffs could reduce the economic benefits of
the Phase 1 deal by limiting China's access to one of its
largest trading markets.            
    "Phase one is going to be signed in the next few hours, but
investors were expecting more from this part of the agreement,"
Carlo Alberto De Casa, Chief analyst at ActivTrades said in a
note.
    "The hypothetical Phase 2 will take time and there is now no
certainty on this. For this reason, it's very little surprise to
see gold in green, recovering to the threshold of $1,550."
    Also on investors' radar was the Federal Reserve's Beige
Book, a summary of commentary on economic conditions, due at
1900 GMT.
    Elsewhere, marked by prolonged supply deficit in the market,
auto-catalyst palladium        notched a record high of
$2,219.51 an ounce earlier in the session, and was last up 0.8%
at $2,211.33.
    "We don't believe that the all-time high level (for
palladium) will be a deterrent for fresh buying!" MKS traders
wrote in a note.
    "The risk on the downside lies with some speculative profit
taking, but any correction should be met with aggressive buying
and remain short-lived. We expect palladium to remain in the
spotlight again this year." 
    Silver        advanced 0.1% to $17.81 per ounce, while
platinum        ros 1.3% to $996.37, having risen to a near
2-year high of $1,006.e17 an ounce.

 (Reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan in Bengaluru, editing by
Louise Heavens)
