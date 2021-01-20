Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold gains over 1% as focus turns to Biden administration

By K. Sathya Narayanan

    * Gold at $2,000/oz still achievable, economist says
    * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
tmsnrt.rs/3mvcUoa

 (Adds comments, updates prices)
    Jan 20 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose more than 1% on
Wednesday as U.S. Treasury secretary nominee Janet Yellen
bolstered bets for another stimulus package under President Joe
Biden.
    Spot gold        rose 1.5% to $1,867.06 per ounce by 11:58
a.m. EST (1658 GMT), having touched an over one-week high
earlier. U.S. gold futures         rose 1.5% to $1,867.20.
    "You have a big day in the United States ... Traders are
looking forward to Biden's speech coming up, (while) the
comments from Yellen are keeping the metals higher," said Bob
Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Future.
    Yellen on Tuesday said pandemic relief would take priority
over tax increases.             
    Biden was sworn into office on Wednesday, with investors
focused on his $1.9 trillion stimulus package proposal and the
pace of COVID-19 vaccine distribution.                          
            
    On the technical front, "it feels like gold wants to punch
through and have a look at $1,900 in the coming days with the
bullish flush of the changing of the guard", said Tai Wong, head
of base and precious metals derivatives trading at BMO.
    Gold is considered a hedge against inflation that can result
from stimulus measures and against economic or political
uncertainties.
    Gold can still reach $2,000, probably by the middle of the
second quarter when a good amount of people get inoculated and
there's so much cash in the system with demand almost coming
back to normal, said Howie Lee, an economist at OCBC Bank.
    "People will start looking at inflation very closely then,"
Lee added.
    Silver        rose 2% to $25.68 an ounce, platinum       
climbed 2.2% to $1,107.05, while palladium        rose 1.5% to
$2,387.14.

 (Reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan and Arpan Vanghese in
Bengaluru
Editing by Paul Simao and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
