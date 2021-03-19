PRECIOUS-Gold gains on dollar, U.S. bond yield retreat

* U.S. bond yields dip from 14-month highs * Palladium heads for best week since early Nov. 2020 (New throughout, adds comments, updates prices) By Brijesh Patel March 19 (Reuters) - Gold was on track for its second straight weekly gain on Friday as a slight retreat by the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields offered it support. Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,740.99 per ounce by 0947 GMT. Bullion is up more than 0.6% so far this week. U.S. gold futures gained 0.5% to $1,741.60. "A correction in the US 10-year Treasury yield, and indeed in the U.S. dollar index is offering a little bit of a lift to gold prices, but we've been up here before around the $1,745 level and gold's found some resistance," Ross Norman, an independent analyst, said. "It doesn't feel like gold got a lot of momentum behind it or sufficient to push it through. We might require a convincing indication that these corrections in yield and the US dollar are more sustainable, and there's no evidence of that just now." The benchmark U.S. 10-year yield eased after climbing more-than-one-year peak of 1.754% on Thursday, while the dollar gave up early gains. The U.S. Federal Reserve this week repeated its pledge to keep its target interest rate near zero and expected higher economic growth and inflation this year. Gold is often used as a hedge against higher inflation, but a recent spike in U.S. Treasury yields has weighed on the non-yielding commodity. Palladium dropped 2.8% to $2,608.25 per ounce, after rising as much as 7.3% in the previous session. The auto-catalyst metal was on track for a near 11% weekly jump, its biggest since early November 2020. "Volatility on the palladium market remains very high. Though the price is trading $100 lower today, the 'risk' of another surge in the short term is probably high," Commerzbank analysts wrote in a note. Silver was steady at $26.05 and platinum was down 0.9% at $1,196.69. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith)