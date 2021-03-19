Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold gains on dollar, U.S. bond yield retreat

By Brijesh Patel

    * U.S. bond yields dip from 14-month highs
    * Palladium heads for best week since early Nov. 2020

    March 19 (Reuters) - Gold was on track for its second
straight weekly gain on Friday as a slight retreat by the dollar
and U.S. Treasury yields offered it support.
    Spot gold        was up 0.3% at $1,740.99 per ounce by 0947
GMT. Bullion is up more than 0.6% so far this week. U.S. gold
futures        gained 0.5% to $1,741.60.
    "A correction in the US 10-year Treasury yield, and indeed
in the U.S. dollar index is offering a little bit of a lift to
gold prices, but we've been up here before around the $1,745
level and gold's found some resistance," Ross Norman, an
independent analyst, said.
    "It doesn't feel like gold got a lot of momentum behind it
or sufficient to push it through. We might require a convincing
indication that these corrections in yield and the US dollar are
more sustainable, and there's no evidence of that just now."
    The benchmark U.S. 10-year yield             eased after
climbing more-than-one-year peak of 1.754% on Thursday, while
the dollar gave up early gains.             
    The U.S. Federal Reserve this week repeated its pledge to
keep its target interest rate near zero and expected higher
economic growth and inflation this year.             
    Gold is often used as a hedge against higher inflation, but
a recent spike in U.S. Treasury yields has weighed on the
non-yielding commodity.
    Palladium        dropped 2.8% to $2,608.25 per ounce, after
rising as much as 7.3% in the previous session. The
auto-catalyst metal was on track for a near 11% weekly jump, its
biggest since early November 2020.
    "Volatility on the palladium market remains very high.
Though the price is trading $100 lower today, the 'risk' of
another surge in the short term is probably high," Commerzbank
analysts wrote in a note.             
    Silver        was steady at $26.05 and platinum        was
down 0.9% at $1,196.69. 

 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru;
Editing by Alexander Smith)
