Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold gains on dovish comments from Fed's Powell

By Shreyansi Singh

0 Min Read

    * Fed's Powell: interest rate hike coming 'no time soon'
    * Biden plan would pump $1.5 trillion into U.S. economy
    * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
tmsnrt.rs/3mvcUoa

 (Recasts, adds analyst comments, updates prices)
    By Shreyansi Singh
    Jan 14 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Thursday after
comments by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell cemented
hopes around a lower interest rate environment, while prospects
of more U.S. stimulus further lifted bullion's appeal as an
inflation hedge.
    Spot gold        rose as much as 0.8% following Powell's
comments and was up 0.3% at $1,848.22 per ounce at 02:09 p.m.
EST (1909 GMT).
    U.S. gold futures        settled 0.2% lower at $1,851.40 per
ounce.
    Powell said an interest rate hike is coming "no time soon"
and pushed back against suggestions that the central bank might
start tapering its bond purchases any time soon.             
    "Powell pretty much confirmed the bank's dovish stance. ... 
You're going to see that the Fed is going to remain
ultra-accommodative and that's why gold prices are rising," said
Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.
    Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of
holding non-yielding bullion and weigh on the dollar.
    In the wake of Powell comments, the dollar index       
edged lower, making gold cheaper for holders of other
currencies.       
    Meanwhile, the number of Americans filing first-time
applications for unemployment benefits surged last week.
             
    "This significant jump is reminding everyone that the labor
market situation is still dire, and it's going to warrant more
stimulus," Moya said, adding that concerns over the coronavirus
pandemic remained supportive for gold.
    U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is scheduled to unveil a
stimulus package proposal on Thursday that could exceed $1.5
trillion. 
    While gold is considered a hedge against the inflation and
currency debasement that can result from widespread stimulus, a
recent jump in bond yields has challenged that status as it
increases the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. 
    Treasury yields shot higher since the past week on
expectations for the fresh stimulus and held close to 10-month
highs.                                    
    In other metals trading, silver        gained 1.7% to $25.57
an ounce, platinum        climbed 1.5% to $1,109.98 per ounce
and palladium        was up 0.3% at $2,391.08 per ounce.

 (Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru
Editing by Paul Simao and Will Dunham)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up