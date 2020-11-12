Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold gains on ebbing vaccine optimism, stimulus bets

By Asha Sistla

0 Min Read

    * U.S. weekly jobless claims data due at 1330 GMT 
    * European shares down on second virus wave fears
    * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
    * tmsnrt.rs/3mvcUoa

 (Updates prices)
    By Asha Sistla
    Nov 12 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Thursday as market optimism
over a potential COVID-19 vaccine gave way to concerns over the
logistics of its eventual roll-out, though prices were
underpinned by expectations of further monetary stimulus. 
    Spot gold        was up 0.3% at $1,871.00 per ounce by 1113
GMT, while U.S. gold futures        were 0.3% higher at $1,867.
    "We're starting to see some doubts creeping in about how
quickly any vaccine can be rolled out," said Michael Hewson,
chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.
    "We may see further stimulus measures kick in as we head
into year-end, because ultimately, the problems of rising
(virus) cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are here and now.
And a vaccine is not going to change that."      
    Gold prices are still down about 4.1% so far this week after
Monday's encouraging late-stage coronavirus vaccine trial data
from Pfizer Inc         powered a surge in equities and drove a
sharp retreat in safe-haven bullion. 
    European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde signalled
further economic support on Wednesday, with cases expected to
spike as winter sets in.                                       
    Gold has risen about 23% this year amid unprecedented global
stimulus during the pandemic, given its status as a hedge
against likely inflation and currency debasement resulting from
the measures.
    "The intensifying second coronavirus wave is likely to delay
the economic recovery process, raising the level of uncertainty
and supporting the precious metal," said Hitesh Jain, lead
analyst at Mumbai-based Yes Securities. 
    Investors are now awaiting weekly U.S. jobless claims data
due at 1330 GMT, which could provide further insight on the
health of the world's largest economy. 
    Silver        was up 0.2% at $24.30 an ounce. Platinum
       rose 0.8% to $871.58 and palladium        gained 1.2% to
$2,343.39. 

 (Reporting by Asha Sistla and Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru;
Editing by Jan Harvey and David Evans)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up