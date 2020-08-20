Gold Market Report
PRECIOUS-Gold gains on higher U.S. jobless claims, economic recovery fears

    * Fundamentals behind gold have not changed- analyst
    * Dollar hits near one-week high
    * Gold shed more than 3.5% on Wednesday
    Aug 20 (Reuters) - Gold recovered on Thursday from an over
3% slide in the last session, after U.S. jobless claims
unexpectedly topped one million again and the Federal Reserve
minutes reiterated concerns over economic recovery.
    Spot gold        rose 0.4% to $1,937.13 per ounce by 10:32
am EDT (1433 GMT). U.S. gold futures        fell 1.3% to
$1,944.20.
    "The Fed minutes reiterated the need for people to own gold,
they were still concerned about the coronavirus and its impact
on the economy, that shows they want to stay accommodative and
help consumers stay afloat," said Michael Matousek, head trader
at U.S. Global Investors.     
    Minutes from the U.S. central bank's last policy meeting
showed policymakers were concerned the economy faced a highly
uncertain path and more monetary support may be needed, although
they downplayed the need for yield caps and targets.            
    An unexpected rise in U.S. jobless claims to above 1 million
last week and weaker U.S. equities was also helping gold,
analysts said.                  
    The dollar index        at near one-week high, however
capped gold's gains, making the non-yielding bullion expensive
for holders of other currencies.
    "The main fundamentals behind gold have not changed," said
Edward Meir, an analyst at ED&F Man Capital Markets.
    "Stimulus is still coming in and it's very pre-mature to say
we're recovering globally and should see higher rates and
stronger dollar; we are many months away from that."
    Central banks have rolled out massive stimulus and cut
interest rates to near zero to combat the economic toll from the
new coronavirus crisis, prompting over 27% gains for the year in
gold, considered a hedge against inflation and currency
debasement.             
    Elsewhere, silver        gained 1.2% to $27.04 per ounce,
platinum        dipped 2.2% to $911.40, and palladium       
rose 0.3% to $2,163.09.

