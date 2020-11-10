PRECIOUS-Gold gains on investor bets for further monetary support

* More positive vaccine news negative short term for gold- analyst * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: tmsnrt.rs/3mvcUoa (Adds analyst comments and updates prices) By Asha Sistla Nov 10 (Reuters) - Gold rose more than 1% on Tuesday, after sliding sharply in the last session on optimism for a COVID-19 vaccine, as investors bet on continued monetary support from central banks to revive a pandemic-hit global economy. Spot gold climbed 0.9% to $1,877.86 per ounce by 0959 GMT, while U.S. gold futures rose 1.2% to $1,875.80. Prices slumped as much as 5.2% on Monday after U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc said its COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective based on initial trial results. Attributing gold's gains to investors reassessing their positions after Monday's "euphoric moves", OANDA analyst Craig Erlam said a break above $1,900 would suggest gold might be realigning on likely monetary easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the return of its safe haven status. But more positive vaccine news will weigh on gold in the short term, Erlam added. While vaccine optimism boosted risk appetite, concerns emerged over its mass roll-out amid lingering uncertainties fuelled by surging COVID-19 cases globally. "We remain a long way from seeing a overt shift away from the easing monetary policy stance," said FXTM market analyst Han Tan. "Central bankers are likely to remain data dependent in assessing recoveries in their respective economies, and would need more concrete proof beyond mere green shoots of vaccine-related hope before making an about-turn in their policy biases." Massive stimulus and near-zero interest rates globally, which reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets, have driven gold 23% higher this year, since it's considered a hedge against currency debasement and inflation. Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said on Monday the resurgence of COVID-19 poses risks to the economy, while Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said the central bank's emergency lending programs are still needed. Silver eased 0.1 to $24.05 an ounce. Platinum rose 0.6% to $871.27 and palladium was up 0.2% at $2,481.20. (Reporting by Asha Sistla and Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)