PRECIOUS-Gold gains on jitters over probe into Trump's campaign
November 17, 2017 / 11:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold gains on jitters over probe into Trump's campaign

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Gold on track for second straight weekly gain
    * Spot gold biased to rise above $1,270-$1,286 range -
technicals
    * Silver heading for best week in five

 (Adds comments, updates prices, adds LONDON dateline)
    By Eric Onstad
    LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Friday on the back
of a softer dollar after a report about a U.S. probe requesting
more documents linked to possible Russian interference in the
2016 election. 
    "The plot seems to thicken day by day and what that does is
make less likely political compromise over tax cuts and fiscal
stimulus," said Jonathan Butler, commodities analyst at
Mitsubishi in London.
    Investigators issued a subpoena last month for documents
containing specified Russian keywords from more than a dozen
officials, the Wall Street Journal reported.             
    That helped push the dollar index against a basket of six
major currencies        down 0.2 percent.            
    "There's also a lot of concern that the equity market rally
is possibly becoming a little exhausted for now, and that should
be supportive of gold in the short term," Butler added.
    Spot gold        was up 0.4 percent at $1,283.36 per ounce
at 1115 GMT. It is up about 0.5 percent for the week, poised to
post a second straight weekly gain.   
    U.S. gold futures         for December delivery rose 0.4
percent to $1,283.30.
    "Gold prices will continue a sideways drift in the coming
months as rising nominal interest rates in the U.S. keep a lid
on investment demand," BMI Research said in a note. 
    "Prices will grind moderately higher in the longer term as
developed market inflation rebounds."
    Spot gold is biased to rise above a range of $1,270-$1,286
per ounce, and gain further towards $1,298, according to Reuters
technicals analyst Wang Tao.             
    In other precious metals, silver        added 0.1 percent to
$17.09 an ounce, lagging gold this year with gains of 7 percent
versus gold's 10 percent.
    "There hasn't been an intrinsic silver fundamental story for
some time that market participants can trade on the back of," 
UBS precious metals strategist Joni Teves said in a note.
    "This has meant that interest in silver has eased in recent
years and that lingering participation tends to be very much
driven by short-term speculative trading interest."
    Platinum        rose 0.6 percent to $936.60 and palladium
       gained 0.8 percent to $995. 
    For the week, silver has risen 1.1 percent, in what could be
its best week in five. Platinum is up 0.9 pct, heading for a
third straight weekly rise, while palladium is almost unchanged.

 (Additional reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala and Arpan Varghese
in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)

