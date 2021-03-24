Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold gains on lower U.S. yields even as dollar holds firm

By Asha Sistla

 (Adds analyst comments, details, and updates prices)
    * Dollar index at over two-week high
    * Treasury yields slip to lowest since March 16
    * Powell comforts markets about inflation worries

    March 24 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Wednesday as U.S.
Treasury yields held close  to one-week low, with bullion
shrugging off strength in the dollar following Federal Reserve
Chairman Jerome Powell's reassurance that inflation would not
spiral out of control.
    Spot gold        was up 0.3% at $1,731.75 per ounce by 0300
GMT. U.S. gold futures        were up 0.4% at $1,732.70 per
ounce.
    "Gold looks to have found some buyers in early Asia, but it
is just investors buying the dip ... If yields keep falling,
that should be supportive for gold," said OANDA senior market
analyst Jeffrey Halley.
    Treasury yields slipped to the lowest since March 16, while
the dollar jumped above a two-week high after Powell told U.S
lawmakers on Tuesday he expected inflation to rise over the year
but it would be "neither particularly large nor persistent."
            
    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the U.S. economy
remains at risk as she fielded lawmakers' questions about
possible infrastructure and tax increase plans under
consideration.             
    "The possibility of higher taxes, whether corporate or
individual, tends to raise the demand for bullion as a safe
haven," James Steel, chief precious metals analyst wrote in a
note.
    Both Yellen and Powell are also scheduled to testify to the
Senate Banking Panel on Wednesday.
    "Gold has support nearby at $1,720, and if the U.S. dollar
strengthens in Asia and Europe, it could test that level
prompting some stop loss selling," OANDA's Halley added.
    Elsewhere, palladium        was down 0.1% at $2,601.96,
silver        edged up 0.3% to $25.16 and platinum        was
steady at $1,168.08.
    "Palladium is slightly on the defensive as near-term
supplies of the metal appear adequate despite temporary PGM
(Platinum Group Metals) mine closures," HSBC's Steel wrote.

 (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
