PRECIOUS-Gold gains on possible delays in U.S. tax cut plan
November 8, 2017 / 11:48 AM / in 32 minutes

PRECIOUS-Gold gains on possible delays in U.S. tax cut plan

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * GRAPHIC-Gold/silver ratio: tmsnrt.rs/1UXSq7n
    * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

 (Updates throughout, adds LONDON dateline)
    By Zandi Shabalala
    LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Wednesday as the
dollar eased on expectations of possible delays in long-awaited
U.S. tax reforms but a looming U.S. interest rate increase in
December kept a lid on gains.
    Spot gold        was up 0.4 percent at $1,280.58 per ounce
as of 1122 GMT. It fell about 0.5 percent on Tuesday.
    U.S. gold futures         for December delivery gained 0.4
percent to $1,281 an ounce.
    Senate Republican leaders are considering a one-year delay
in implementing the centrepiece tax cut to comply with Senate
rules, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
      
    This pulled the dollar index       , which measures the
greenback against a basket of six currencies, down 0.1 percent
and towards the 3-1/2 month lows touched in recent weeks.
    Societe Generale analyst Robin Bhar said the news of a
potential delay could mean a moderation in interest rate
increases next year which would boost the appeal for gold.
    "The December rate hike is baked in but the market is 
looking more forward on interest rates into 2018. If the tax
cuts are delayed then the U.S. Federal Reserve can be a bit more
relaxed," Bhar said.
    Gold is sensitive interest rates, particularly in the United
States, as higher rates lift the opportunity cost of holding
non-yielding assets and boost the dollar, in which it is priced.
    "The closer we get to the interest rate hike in December the
lower the price of gold should get," said Natixis precious
metals analyst Bernard Dahdah.
    In physical demand, industry officials and analysts warned
that India's gold imports in the last quarter of 2017 could drop
25 percent from a year ago due to weak demand during key
festivals and as investors seek better returns from riskier
assets such as equities.
    MKS analyst Alex Thorndike said $1,280-85 level remains the
ceiling for gold prices at the moment.
    An anti-graft purge in Saudi Arabia and President Donald
Trump's visit to South Korea amid tensions with the North could
boost prices of the yellow metal, analysts said. Investors often
seek safety in gold in times of economic or political turmoil.
    "While the fundamentals are showing that gold prices should
fall into 2018, these geopolitical events could cloud the
fundamentals," OCBC analyst Barnabas Gan said.
    In other precious metals, silver        gained 1 percent to
$17.12 an ounce. Platinum        was up 0.8 percent at $930 an
ounce and palladium        rose 0.8 percent to $1,001 per ounce.
    

    
 (Additional reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru,
editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
