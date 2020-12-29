Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold gains on softer dollar; U.S. Senate pandemic aid vote eyed

By Nakul Iyer

 (Adds comments, updates prices)
    * Gold could struggle for near-term support- analyst
    * Dollar index eases 0.2%
    Dec 29 (Reuters) - Gold inched higher on Tuesday as a softer
dollar underpinned the metal, with market participants looking
forward to a U.S. Senate vote on increased pandemic aid.
    Spot gold        rose 0.4% to $1,877.96 per ounce by 0314
GMT, after closing slightly lower in the previous session. The
metal had climbed as much 1.3% on Monday after the passage of a
near $900 billion U.S. stimulus package.   
    U.S. gold futures        fell 0.1% to $1,879.40. 
    Against a basket of currencies, the dollar        fell 0.2%,
bolstering gold's appeal to other currency holders.       
    "While a weaker dollar has supported gold, the metal is
going to have a hard time finding a supportive narrative given
much of the good news - passing U.S. stimulus, a Brexit deal –
looks priced in while a resurgent pandemic may drive haven
dollar buying," said DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak.
    "Gold could come under more pressure as the Fed has little
room to ease further and there is potential for at least a
discussion about tapering quantitative easing if the recovery
outlook improves next year."
    Investors now await the U.S. Senate vote on President Donald
Trump's demand for $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks after it was
passed by the House of Representatives.                  
    Gold, seen as a hedge against inflation, has gained more
than 23% this year, largely driven by a raft of stimulus
measures unleashed to mitigate the impact of the pandemic. 
    Hedge funds and money managers raised bullish positions in
COMEX gold and silver contracts in the week to Dec. 21, the U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Monday.
            
    Silver        rose 0.5% to $26.28 an ounce. Platinum       
climbed 0.8% to $1,039.66 and palladium        was up 1.5% at
$2,359.18. 

 (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)
