Gold Market Report
August 26, 2020 / 3:18 PM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold gains on stimulus bets ahead of speech by Fed's Powell

K. Sathya Narayanan

3 Min Read

    * Gold up 28% so far this year
    * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open
tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser

 (Updates prices)
    By K. Sathya Narayanan
    Aug 26 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Wednesday on the eve
of a speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell,
bouncing off a two-week low hit early in the session, as
investors bet on further economic stimulus to mitigate the
impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
    Spot gold        rose 0.9% to $1,944.56 per ounce by 12:23
p.m. EDT (1623 GMT), after declining 1%. U.S. gold futures
       rose 1.4% to $1,950.80.
    "Expectations are that there is more stimulus coming. A
change in direction from the Fed that supports stimulus measures
will be very bullish for gold," said Bob Haberkorn, senior
market strategist at RJO Futures.
    "Investors are waiting for something to come from the U.S.
Treasury, and waiting for Congress to come to an agreement." 
    Powell was to speak at a virtual Jackson Hole symposium on
Thursday, where he was expected to offer more insight on the
U.S. central bank's strategy on inflation and monetary policy.
            
    Last week's Fed minutes gave few clues about whether a shift
to easier policy is possible in coming months.             
    Investors were also watching U.S. coronavirus aid
negotiations. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will
testify before a House of Representatives panel next week.
            
    Global central banks and governments have released massive
stimulus to prop up their economies from the impact of the
pandemic. This has pushed gold up about 28% so far this year as
it is seen as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.
    "There are still a lot of concerns about the economy and
they continue to indicate that rates are going be low and
stimulus measures will continue, which should boost gold," said
ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes.
    Elsewhere, silver        rose 2.6% to $27.12 an ounce,
platinum        was steady at $926.62 and palladium        rose
1.4% to $2,194.48.

 (Reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan and Brijesh Patel in
Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio and Tom Brown)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below