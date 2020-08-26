PRECIOUS-Gold gains on stimulus bets; Powell's speech in focus

* Dollar eases 0.1% * Silver rises over 3% * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser (Adds comment, updates prices) By K. Sathya Narayanan Aug 26 (Reuters) - Gold jumped over 1% on Wednesday as the dollar slipped on the eve of a speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, and as investors bet on further stimulus to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Spot gold rose 1% to $1,948.07 per ounce by 02:18 p.m. EDT (1818 GMT), after declining to a two-week low early in the session. U.S. gold futures settled up 1.5% at $1,952.50. "The dollar is showing a little bit of weakness. They (investors) are trading on hopes and expectations that there is further stimulus to come," said Jeffrey Christian, managing partner of CPM Group. The dollar eased 0.1% against key rivals, making gold cheaper for investors holding other currencies. Powell is set to speak at a virtual Jackson Hole symposium on Thursday, where he is expected to offer more insight on the U.S. central bank's strategy on inflation and monetary policy. Last week's Fed minutes gave few clues about whether a shift to easier policy is possible in coming months. Global central banks and governments have released massive stimulus to prop up their economies from the impact of the pandemic. This has pushed gold up about 28% so far this year as it is seen as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement. "Investors are waiting for something to come from the U.S. Treasury, and for (the U.S.) Congress to come to an agreement (on the stimulus bill)," said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures, adding that further dovishness from the Fed will also be bullish for gold. Investors were watching for any developments in the U.S. coronavirus aid negotiations. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will testify before a House of Representatives panel next week. Silver rose 3.5% to $27.34 an ounce, platinum was up 0.3% to $929.91 and palladium gained 0.9% to $2,183.43. (Reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio, Tom Brown and Richard Chang)