PRECIOUS-Gold gains on stimulus hopes, muted dollar

(New throughout, adds comments, updates prices)

Gold rose to its highest in more than a week on Wednesday as progress in discussions on a U.S. coronavirus relief package burnished its appeal as a hedge against likely inflation and kept the dollar near a multi-year trough. Top U.S. economic officials on Tuesday urged Congress to provide more help for small businesses to cope with the impact of the pandemic, while there was also growing support for a $1.4 trillion spending bill. Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,822.06 per ounce by 10:06 a.m. EST (1506 GMT). Prices pared gains slightly after touching a peak of $1,832.20, the highest since Nov. 24, earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures gained 0.3% to $1,824.70. "We're one step closer to the next stimulus package; that has weakened the dollar, eroding the currency and supporting commodity prices across the board, including gold and silver," said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures. But bullion's upside was limited by slight profit-taking after Tuesday's 2.1% jump, Meger added. Raising gold's appeal for other currency holders, the dollar held near a two-and-a-half year low. Non-yielding bullion, which has risen 20% so far this year, tends to benefit from widespread stimulus measures because it is widely viewed as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement that could result from the stimulus. The stimulus would drive "some physical demand, encourage notions of problematic price inflation in the coming months," said Kitco Metals senior analyst Jim Wyckoff. Also supporting gold, Wall Street slipped after data showed U.S. private payrolls increased less than expected in November, clouding the economic recovery narrative. But gold registered its worst monthly performance in four years in November, hurt by optimism over a vaccine-fuelled economic rebound. Britain on Wednesday became the first country to approve Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine. Elsewhere, silver fell 0.7% to $23.84 per ounce. Platinum rose 1.2% to $1,011.82 and palladium eased 0.4% to $2,397.13. (Reporting by Shreyansi Singh and Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)