Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold gains on stimulus hopes, muted dollar

By Shreyansi Singh

0 Min Read

 (New throughout, adds comments, updates prices)
    * Dollar trades near 2-1/2 year low
    * U.S. stocks pressured by weak monthly private payrolls
data
    * Britain approves Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine 
    * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open
    * tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser

    By Shreyansi Singh
    Dec 2 (Reuters) - Gold rose to its highest in more than a
week on Wednesday as progress in discussions on a U.S.
coronavirus relief package burnished its appeal as a hedge
against likely inflation and kept the dollar near a multi-year
trough.
    Top U.S. economic officials on Tuesday urged Congress to
provide more help for small businesses to cope with the impact
of the pandemic, while there was also growing support for a $1.4
trillion spending bill.                                       
    Spot gold        rose 0.4% to $1,822.06 per ounce by 10:06
a.m. EST (1506 GMT). Prices pared gains slightly after touching
a peak of $1,832.20, the highest since Nov. 24, earlier in the
session. 
    U.S. gold futures        gained 0.3% to $1,824.70.
    "We're one step closer to the next stimulus package; that
has weakened the dollar, eroding the currency and supporting
commodity prices across the board, including gold and silver,"
said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge
Futures.
    But bullion's upside was limited by slight profit-taking
after Tuesday's 2.1% jump, Meger added.             
    Raising gold's appeal for other currency holders, the dollar
held near a two-and-a-half year low.       
    Non-yielding bullion, which has risen 20% so far this year,
tends to benefit from widespread stimulus measures because it is
widely viewed as a hedge against inflation and currency
debasement that could result from the stimulus. 
    The stimulus would drive "some physical demand, encourage
notions of problematic price inflation in the coming months,"
said Kitco Metals senior analyst Jim Wyckoff. 
    Also supporting gold, Wall Street slipped after data showed
U.S. private payrolls increased less than expected in November,
clouding the economic recovery narrative.                 
    But gold registered its worst monthly performance in four
years in November, hurt by optimism over a vaccine-fuelled
economic rebound. Britain on Wednesday became the first country
to approve Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine.             
    Elsewhere, silver        fell 0.7% to $23.84 per ounce.
Platinum        rose 1.2% to $1,011.82 and palladium       
eased 0.4% to $2,397.13. 

 (Reporting by Shreyansi Singh and Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru;
editing by Barbara Lewis)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up