Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold gains on subdued dollar after Brexit trade deal

By Shreyansi Singh

 (New throughout, adds comments, updates prices)
    * Markets shrug-off Trump threat around aid bill
    * Britain and the EU strike a post-Brexit trade deal
    * Dollar muted after Brexit deal
    Dec 24 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher in
holiday-thinned trade on Thursday, helped by a U.S. dollar that
stayed lower after Britain clinched a trade deal with the
European Union, although gains were capped by an uptick in risk
appetite. 
    Spot gold        rose 0.3% to $1,877.41 per ounce by 10:18
a.m. EST (1518 GMT). U.S. gold futures        were up 0.2% at
$1,882.10.
    "Supportive factors for the gold market include the weaker
U.S. dollar index for the past couple of days after gains
earlier this week," said Kitco Metals senior analyst Jim
Wyckoff.
    "Limiting the upside is global stock markets that are still
in rally mode and that's just siphoning funds away from the
safe-haven precious metal."
    Risk sentiment was upbeat, while the U.S. dollar was weighed
down by investors opting for sterling as Britain clinched a
Brexit trade deal with the European Union.                   
    Investors largely brushed off U.S. President Donald Trump's
threat to not sign a nearly $900 billion stimulus bill.
    "Investors are pretty optimistic about fiscal and monetary
supports from governments around the globe, even though a
vaccine reduces the might of the virus," UBS analyst Giovanni
Staunovo said.
    Worries over the spread of a more transmissible coronavirus
variant have led to a tightening of restrictions in Britain,
underlining concerns over a post-pandemic economic recovery.
            
    Meanwhile, data on Wednesday showed the number of Americans
filing first-time claims for unemployment benefits remained
elevated but posted a fall last week.             
    Considered a hedge against inflation and currency
debasement, gold has gained more than 23% this year, helped by
massive amounts of stimulus to support pandemic-hit economies.
    Silver        was up 0.9% at $25.77. Platinum        gained
0.7% to $1,021.19 and palladium        rose 0.2% to $2,328.64.
    Trading is expected to be subdued ahead of the Christmas
holidays.

