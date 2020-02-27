Gold Market Report
February 27, 2020 / 3:56 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

PRECIOUS-Gold gains on virus spread, rate cut hopes

Shreyansi Singh

3 Min Read

    * Platinum touches over 2-month low, silver near 1-week
trough
    * U.S. 10-year Treasury yields hold close to record low
    * Coronavirus interactive graphic: tmsnrt.rs/2GVwIyw
    * GRAPHIC-2020 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl 

    Feb 27 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Thursday as the rapid spread
of the coronavirus outside China fueled demand for safe-haven
assets and triggered hopes of interest rate cuts by major global
central banks.
    Spot gold        rose 0.5% to $1,648.14 per ounce, as of
0316 GMT. Prices jumped as much as 1% in the previous session.
    U.S. gold futures         were up 0.4% at $1,650.10.
    "Safe-haven demand is strong at the moment on the global
economic impact of the coronavirus. There are growing
expectations that central banks will certainly need to take
action if it continues to spread, particularly outside China,"
ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes said.
    The number of new coronavirus infections inside China - the
source of the outbreak - was for the first time overtaken by
fresh cases elsewhere on Wednesday, with Italy and Iran emerging
as epicenters of the rapidly spreading illness.             
    U.S. health authorities, managing 59 cases so far, warned of
the potential for a pandemic, although President Donald Trump
said the country was in "great shape" to handle a looming health
crisis.                         
    Oil and Asian share markets slipped on Thursday, as
investors sought safety in gold and bonds. Benchmark U.S.
10-year Treasury yields also held close to a record low touched
in the previous session.                  
    Investors, meanwhile, have increased bets for a rate cut by
the U.S. Federal Reserve to ease the impact on the economy,
according to an analysis of Fed funds futures compiled by the
CME Group           . Money markets have also priced in cuts by
the European Central Bank and the Bank of England.             
    "Markets are already pricing in some decent cuts to rates
across the globe so that's the clear driver of (gold) prices and
demand," ANZ's Hynes said.
    Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding
non-yielding bullion.
    On the flip side, "expectations of weaker economic growth in
large consumers India and China may result in weaker demand and
act as a damper on prices", analysts at Phillip Futures said in
a note.
    The virus has already choked activity in the physical 
bullion market in top consumer China.         
    Among other precious metals, palladium        was up 0.5%
at$2,802.28 per ounce, while platinum        rose 0.8% to
$917.72, having touched its lowest level since December earlier
in the session.
    Silver        gained 0.7% to $18.01 an ounce, after having
touched a one-week low in the previous session.

 (Reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan and Shreyansi Singh in
Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
