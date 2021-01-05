Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold gains on weak dollar as focus turns to Georgia run-offs

By Shreyansi Singh

    * Dollar index holds close to 2-1/2 year low
    * England enters new national lockdown
    Jan 5 (Reuters) - Gold hit a two-month high on Tuesday,
buoyed by a weaker dollar and growing concerns about COVID-19 as
investors awaited the U.S. Senate run-offs in Georgia that could
impact prospects for more fiscal stimulus.
    Spot gold        was up 0.3% at $1,947.18 an ounce by 10:38
a.m. EST (1538 GMT), having earlier scaled its highest level
since Nov. 9, at $1,952.36.
    U.S. gold futures        gained 0.2% to $1,950.50.
    "With more risks associated with the virus, short-term,
we're seeing people moving money into the safe havens," said
Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at TIAA Bank, adding
that the dollar's weakness has been one of the main supports for
bullion in the first few days of 2021.
    Britain went into a new national lockdown amid rising
COVID-19 cases, while New York found its first case of a more
contagious coronavirus variant.                          
    The dollar index        hovered close to April 2018 lows,
making gold an attractive bet for investors holding other
currencies.       
    Gold's gains were capped after Wall Street got a slight
fillip from data showing U.S. manufacturing activity rose in
December.       
    But caution prevailed as investors awaited a pair of run-off
elections in Georgia as control of the U.S. Senate - and with it
the ability to block or advance Democratic President-elect Joe
Biden's agenda - was on the ballot.                          
    "There is not one central bank talking about raising rates
across the globe. So that's going to keep a bid on gold," said 
Michael Matousek, head trader at U.S. Global Investors.
    Many investors view non-yielding bullion as a hedge against
inflation and currency debasement they fear could result from
large stimulus measures.             
    Silver        rose 0.5% to $27.36 and palladium       
gained 3.5% to $2,457.04.
    Platinum        was up 2% at $1,091.73, having hit a more
than four-year high of $1,127.82 on Monday.
    "Thoughts about global growth are really going to drive the
industrial precious metals which are platinum and palladium,"
TIAA Bank's Gaffney said.             

 (Reporting by Shreyansi Singh and Asha Sistla in Bengaluru
Editing by Susan Fenton)
