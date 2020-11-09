Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
PRECIOUS-Gold gains on weak dollar, bets for more stimulus post Biden win

By Asha Sistla

    * Dollar hovers near a more than two-month low
    * Improving physical demand also positive for gold- analyst
    Nov 9 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Monday, helped by overall
weakness in the dollar and expectations for increased economic
support following Joe Biden's victory in the U.S. presidential
election.
    Spot gold        was up 0.3% to $1,957.99 per ounce at 1058
GMT, having earlier hit its highest since Sept. 16 at $1,965.33.
U.S. gold futures        gained 0.4% to $1,959.30.
    "What we're seeing is the market's response to a Biden win,"
said independent analyst Ross Norman, adding expectations of a
significantly lower dollar in the immediate term were positive
for gold.
    The dollar index        steadied but held close to a more
than 10-week low, bolstering appeal for gold among those holding
other currencies.       
    Gold's gains also came alongside a surge in equities, which
were driven by bets that Biden's win would translate into
improving global trade ties and more monetary stimulus.
                                     
    "The market has been treating gold more as a risk asset
rather than a safe haven asset," said Fawad Razaqzada, market
analyst with ThinkMarkets.      
    While a potentially divided U.S. congress may mean a smaller
fiscal stimulus package, that could put the spotlight on the
Federal Reserve to prop up the pandemic-hit economy.
                         
    Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding
non-yielding gold, which is also considered a hedge against
likely inflation and currency debasement spurred by
unprecedented global stimulus to fight the economic hit from a
worsening pandemic.
    Improving physical demand, especially from India and China
and going into the key gold-buying festival of Diwali, was also
positive for gold, Norman said.         
    Silver        rose 0.7% to $25.77 per ounce. Platinum       
gained 1.4% to $901.38, while palladium        fell 1.7% to
$2,448.05.

