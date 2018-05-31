FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2018 / 10:38 AM / a few seconds ago

PRECIOUS-Gold gains on weaker dollar, capped by fading Italy tensions

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Gold headed for second straight monthly decline
    * Silver, platinum, palladium set for monthly gains

 (Updates prices)
    By Maytaal Angel
    LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Thursday
as a dollar rally came off the boil, though upside momentum in
the precious metal, seen as a safe haven asset, was capped by an
easing of political tensions in Italy.
    Italy's two anti-establishment parties have renewed attempts
to form a government and avoid snap elections that investors
fear would serve as a quasi-referendum on Rome's membership of
the euro zone.
    Italian bonds and European equities posted a second day of
gains, while the dollar fell for a second day versus the euro,
making dollar priced gold cheaper for non-U.S. investors.       
           
    The euro's rise came as two polls in Italy showed 60-72
percent of respondents wanted the country to remain part of the
euro zone.
    "The dollar should remain in the driving seat for gold,"
said Carsten Menke, analyst at Julius Baer.
    "We have a euro dollar target of $1.10 in three months time
which should keep a lid on gold, assuming this political
uncertainty doesn't escalate into a wider discussion about the
existence of the euro zone or the euro." 
    Spot gold        was up 0.3 percent at $1,305.28 per ounce
at 1156 GMT, but was down 0.7 percent for the month, in what
could be its second straight monthly decline.
    U.S. gold futures         for June delivery were 0.3 percent
higher at $1,304.80 per ounce.
    Helping gold were escalating trade tensions. 
    Washington will announce plans to slap tariffs on EU steel
and aluminium imports on Thursday, sources said. The EU has said
it does not want a trade war but will respond if Washington
imposes tariffs.             
    China said on Wednesday it was ready to fight back if
Washington was looking for a trade war, days ahead of a planned
visit by U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.             
    Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund
(ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust GLD, were unchanged on
Wednesday from Tuesday, while the largest silver-backed ETF, New
York's iShares Silver Trust SLV, rose 0.65 percent.             
    Spot silver        rose 0.4 percent to $16.57 an ounce and
platinum        gained 0.8 percent to $913.20 an ounce. 
    Both metals were headed for a monthly rise of about 1
percent, their biggest since January.
    Palladium        was 0.3 percent higher at $986 an ounce and
was headed for its biggest monthly gain since December, climbing
over 2 percent.

 (Additional reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru; Editing
by Mark Potter)
