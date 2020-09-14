Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Company News

PRECIOUS-Gold gains on weaker dollar, dovish U.S. Fed policy bets

By Nakul Iyer

    * U.S. Fed's policy announcement on Wednesday 
    * COVID-19 vaccine hopes lift equities 
    Sept 14 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Monday helped by a
weaker dollar and expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve
will reiterate its dovish monetary policy stance this week.   
    Spot gold        rose 0.2% to $1,945.56 per ounce by 0918
GMT. U.S. gold futures         rose 0.3% to $1,954.20 per ounce.
    "Gold is firm on the basis that the Fed could adopt a
further dovish message with respect to average inflation
targeting," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC
Markets UK.
    "If you want to have a policy of average inflation
targeting, you're going to have to go into detail as to how you
are going to arrive at that particular outcome."
     The dollar        retreated on Monday, bolstering gold's
appeal for investors holding other currencies, ahead of the
Fed's policy decision due on Wednesday. 
    The central bank is expected to hold rates while elaborating
on an earlier announcement of a shift to inflation targeting. 
    "If inflation forecasts remain at 2% or below, this could
offer gold a tailwind as the zero-yielding metal thrives in a
low-interest rate environment," said FXTM analyst Lukman
Otunuga.  
    Market participants are also waiting for the Bank of Japan
and the Bank of England's policy decisions due on Thursday.
    Investors also took stock of uncertainty surrounding the
UK's Brexit deal, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan
breaching parts of the treaty faces vote in parliament later in
the day.                    
    Capping gold's gains, AstraZeneca Plc         resumed its
phase-3 trial, rekindling hopes for a potential vaccine against
COVID-19.             
    Gold is likely to remain trapped in a range in the near term
due to the conflicting forces pulling and tugging at the
commodity with major headwinds coming in the form of rising
vaccine hopes and positive economic data from major economies,
FXTM's Otunuga said.   
    Silver        gained 0.3% at $26.82 per ounce, platinum
       rose 1.2% to $936.15, while palladium        slipped 0.5%
to $2,310.00. 

 (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren
Daniel)
