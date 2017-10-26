FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold gains on weaker dollar; markets brace for ECB decision
Sections
Featured
Reuters bought human body parts and learned a donor's tragic story
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Reuters bought human body parts and learned a donor's tragic story
Tax plan entering most difficult phase: Ryan
Reuters Newsmaker
Tax plan entering most difficult phase: Ryan
Banks score hollow victory in class-action win
Breakingviews
Banks score hollow victory in class-action win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
October 26, 2017 / 4:34 AM / Updated 34 minutes ago

PRECIOUS-Gold gains on weaker dollar; markets brace for ECB decision

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Spot gold may edge up to resistance at $1,283/oz
-technicals
    * Euro firms ahead of ECB decision
    * ECB widely expected to announce QE tapering plans

 (Recasts, updates prices)
    By Apeksha Nair
    Oct 26 (Reuters) - Gold prices gained amid a weaker dollar
and a firmer euro on Thursday, with the market expecting the
European Central Bank to taper monetary stimulus at a meeting
later in the day.
    The ECB is all but certain to cut back on its bond-buying
stimulus, taking its biggest step yet in unwinding years of
loose monetary policy.             
    However, as low inflation remains a primary concern for the
bank, any reduction in monthly asset purchases would be expected
to come with an extension of the programme.
    "We suspect that the central bank could come across as
somewhat more hawkish than what the market is currently
expecting," INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said in a note.
    "As a result, we could see the euro strengthen post-policy
statement, which would be short-term constructive for gold."
    The euro inched up 0.1 percent to $1.1829       , while the
dollar eased 0.1 percent to 113.58 yen       .             
    A stronger euro against the dollar could favour gold as it
would make the greenback-denominated metal cheaper for holders
of other currencies.
    Spot gold        was up 0.3 percent at $1,280.42 an ounce by
0618 GMT. U.S. gold futures         for December delivery rose
0.2 percent to $1,281.80 an ounce.
    "Gold has been spurred higher as U.S. yields fell overnight
and the dollar weakened ahead of this afternoon ECB meeting
where the beginning of tapering is expected to be announced,"
said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst with OANDA.
    The dollar's losses were seen limited, as the U.S. currency
was broadly drawing support from strong Treasury yields,
progress in tax reforms and speculation that next Federal
Reserve chair could be a policy hawk.
    President Donald Trump had on Tuesday polled the Republicans
on whether they would prefer Stanford University economist John
Taylor or current Fed Governor Jerome Powell for the job, and
more senators preferred Taylor.                          
    "A hawkish governor like Taylor could lead to a rise in bond
yields and be negative for the gold price," said John Sharma, an
economist with National Australia Bank.      
    Spot gold may edge up to a resistance at $1,283 per ounce, a
break above which could lead to a gain to $1,289, Reuters
technicals analyst Wang Tao said.             
    In other precious metals, silver        rose 0.5 percent to
$17 an ounce.
    Platinum        was nearly unchanged at $919.75 an ounce,
while palladium        climbed 0.8 percent to $967.80 an ounce.

 (Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph
Radford and Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.