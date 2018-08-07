FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Gold Market Report
August 7, 2018 / 3:57 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold gains slightly as lower price levels induce buying

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Spot gold poised to break support at $1,206/oz- technicals
    * Dollar index steady, greenback edges lower vs yen
    * SPDR Gold holdings down 0.8 percent on Monday
    * Oil treads water as US sanctions on Iran set to kick in 

 (Adds comments, updates prices)
    By Apeksha Nair
    BENGALURU, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Tuesday,
propped up by buying after a recent price slump, but a strong
dollar and expectations of further interest rate hikes in the
United States limited interest in the precious metal.
    Spot gold        was up 0.3 percent at $1,209.20 an ounce at
0332 GMT.
    U.S. gold futures         were flat at $1,217.6 an ounce.
    "There's some very light demand from China and Southeast
Asia. We're just seeing some buying ahead of the first technical
support around $1,205," a Sydney-based trader said.
    Gold prices have declined nearly 12 percent since mid-April,
pressured by a stronger U.S. dollar from an ongoing U.S.-China
trade dispute and amid expectations of higher interest rates in
the United States.
    The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise
benchmark lending rates, for the third time this year, at its
next policy meet in September. Higher U.S. rates tend to boost
the dollar, making greenback-denominated gold more expensive for
holders of other currencies.
    Meanwhile, holdings in SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's
largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.78 percent to
788.71 tonnes on Monday.             
    "The overall sentiment remains weak in light of ETF reducing
positions, strong dollar and rate hikes," said Helen Lau,
analyst at Argonaut Securities.
    The dollar was almost steady against major peers in early
trade on Tuesday, supported by tensions around the U.S.-China
trade dispute and as the pound remained weak on worries over a
'hard' Brexit from the European Union.                    
             
    The greenback, however, edged down 0.1 percent versus the
yen       . 
    Global markets on Tuesday remained focused on developments
on the trade war front while oil investors braced for impact
from the first set of U.S. sanctions on Iran, set to take effect
at 0401 GMT.                               
    The Trump administration will aggressively enforce economic
sanctions that it is re-imposing on Iran this week and expects
the measures to have a significant impact on the Iranian
economy, senior U.S. administration officials said on Monday.
            
    Those sanctions include precious metals, U.S. bank notes,
steel and coal.    
    Spot gold is poised to break a support at $1,206 per ounce,
and fall towards the next support at $1,194, according to
Reuters technicals analyst Wang Tao.             
    In other precious metals, silver        rose 0.4 percent to
$15.32 an ounce.
    Palladium        inched up 0.1 percent at $904.55 an ounce,
while platinum        fell 0.2 percent to $819.70 per ounce.

 (Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru
Editing by Eric Meijer, Amrutha Gayathri)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.