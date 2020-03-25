PRECIOUS-Gold gains slightly as U.S. stimulus hopes offset cash rush

Gold Market Report
    March 25 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched up in volatile trade
on Wednesday, as growing hopes for a massive U.S. economic
stimulus package to stem the coronavirus outbreak's economic
toll offset liquidation by investors looking for cash and to
cover losses in other assets.
    Spot gold        was up 0.1% at $1,611.73 per ounce by 0230
GMT, after rising as much as 1.6% earlier in the day. The metal
jumped more than 3% in the previous session.     
    U.S. gold futures        climbed 0.8% to $1,673.60.
    Benchmark spot gold prices continued to trade below U.S.
gold futures in a sign that the market is worried air travel
restrictions and precious metal refinery closures will hamper
shipments of bullion to the United States to meet contractual
requirements.             
    "Gold has benefited from the expectation of the massive
stimulus measures likely to be approved by the United States.
Investors feel gold might hold its value," said John Sharma, an
economist at National Australia Bank.
    He, however, said investors were in two minds - whether to
go for the safety of gold or liquidate positions to cover loses
on other commodities and seek refuge in hard cash.      
    Senior U.S. Democrats and Republicans said on Tuesday they
were close to a deal on a $2 trillion stimulus package to limit
the pandemic's economic toll.                  
    Asian shares extended their rally in the wake of Wall
Street's big gains as U.S. Congress appeared closer to passing
the stimulus package.            
    The virus had infected more than 395,500 people across the
world by Tuesday, and has forced many countries to lock down
their cities to combat the spread.              
    Indicating investors' appetite for gold, holdings in the
world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold
Trust      , rose 1.3% to 935.98 tonnes on Tuesday.          
    Among other precious metals, palladium        climbed 0.6%
to $1,942.87 an ounce and platinum        gained 2.1% to
$722.55. Both the metals surged more than 10% in the previous
session on the back of a lockdown in major producer South
Africa.                         
    Silver        rose 0.2% to $14.29 per ounce.

