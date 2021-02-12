Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold heads for best week in three on dollar weakness

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    Feb 12 (Reuters) - Gold held steady on Friday as investors
awaited fresh catalysts, although prices were on track to post
their best week in three, helped by a weaker dollar. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        was steady at $1,825.21 per ounce by 0045
GMT. Prices were up 0.7% so far in the week. U.S. gold futures
       slipped 0.1% to $1,825.40. 
    * The dollar        headed for its first losing week in
three as new signs of weakness in the U.S. jobs market dented
investor expectations about the pace of a pandemic recovery.
             
    * U.S. jobless claims fell slightly last week as the labor
market continued to tread water, but a drop in new COVID-19
cases has raised cautious optimism that momentum could pick up
by the spring.              
    * President Joe Biden plans to ask Congress this month to
invest heavily in infrastructure after his $1.9 trillion
COVID-19 aid package winds its way through Congress in the next
few days without significant Republican support.              
    * Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping held their
first phone call on Thursday as leaders and appeared at odds on
most issues, even as Xi warned confrontation would be a
"disaster" for both nations.              
    * A slower-than-expected vaccine rollout and the rise of
coronavirus variants may make attaining herd immunity against
COVID-19 difficult, but that should not stop the economy from
rebounding, according to a U.S. central banker.              
    * Spot platinum        fell 1.3% to $1,218.67 an ounce, but
was set to post its best week since early December, with a gain
of 8.5%. 
    * Silver        was unchanged at $26.94 and palladium       
eased 0.1% to $2,342.61. 
    
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0700  UK  GDP Est 3M/3M            Dec
0700  UK  GDP Estimate MM, YY      Dec
0700  UK  Manufacturing Output MM  Dec
0700  UK  GDP Prelim QQ, YY        Q4
1500  US  U Mich Sentiment Prelim  Feb

 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri)
