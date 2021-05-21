Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold heads for third weekly gain as Fed taper fears ebb

By Sethuraman N R

    * Gold up 1.9% this week
    * SPDR Gold Trust holdings rose 0.6% on Thursday
    * Platinum set for second straight weekly decline

 (Adds comment, updates prices)
    May 21 (Reuters) - Gold edged up on Friday en route to a
third straight weekly gain, supported by a subdued U.S. dollar
and Treasury yields as concern receded over tapering by the U.S.
Federal Reserve.
    Spot gold        ticked 0.1% higher to $1,877.70 per ounce
by 1158 GMT and was up 1.9% on the week. U.S. gold futures
       fell 0.2% to $1,878.90.
    "Overall, investors are not too worried about (monetary)
tightening at the moment. And we've seen the U.S. bond yields
come down a little bit and that has allowed gold to remain near
recent highs," said ThinkMarkets analyst Fawad Razaqzada.
    On the technical front, "The path of least resistance is to
the upside and $1,900 is the next logical target."
    Gold has steadied after minutes from the Fed's April meeting
mentioned possible future discussions on paring stimulus,
prompting speculation over potential increases to interest
rates.
    The dollar hovered around recent lows versus rivals while
benchmark 10-year Treasury yields             slipped.       
     
    Recent data showing a rise in commodities prices globally
have intensified concerns over inflation, lifting gold's appeal
as an inflation hedge, analysts said. 
    Indicative of sentiment, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust      ,
the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.6%
to 1,037.09 tonnes on Thursday.          
    "Capital flows to where investors can get higher returns and
at this moment gold is benefiting from the cryptocurrency crash
too," said Brian Lan, managing director at dealer GoldSilver
Central.             
    Elsewhere, palladium        fell 0.1% to $2,849.24 an ounce,
silver        was flat at $27.74. 
    Platinum        eased 0.1% to $1,195.07, on track for its
second straight weekly decline.
    "For the full year, we expect platinum to be undersupplied
by about 2.3% relative to demand," UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo
said in a note. 
    "We reiterate our positive price outlook as we move into
2022 and recommend that risk-seeking investors sell platinum's
downside price risks or add exposure upon price setbacks."

 (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman, additional reporting by Arpan
Varghese in Bengaluru
Editing by David Goodman and Louise Heavens)
