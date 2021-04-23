Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold heads for third weekly gain on lower Treasury yields, weaker dollar

By Sethuraman N R

    * Gold up 0.4% so far this week 
    * Palladium off record peak

    April 23 (Reuters) - Gold was little changed on Friday as
traders remained on the sidelines ahead of a U.S. Federal
Reserve meeting next week, but a weaker U.S. dollar and lower
Treasury yields put bullion on track for a third straight weekly
gain.
    Spot gold        was steady at $1,784.11 per ounce by 0915
GMT. The metal jumped to its highest since Feb. 25 at $1,797.67
on Thursday, and has added about 0.4% so far this week. 
    U.S. gold futures        rose 0.1% to $1,784.10 per ounce.
    "The focus is turning to the Fed as in recent times we have
seen significant improvement in U.S. data. That's raising
speculation that the Fed might signal its intention to reduce
its emergency stimulus measures in the coming months," said
Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst with ThinkMarkets.
    "There's an element of hesitation as people are just waiting
to see what the Fed says before decisively stepping in on the
long side."
    The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits fell to a 13-month low last week.             
    The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield             was at 1.5525%
after falling to 1.5310% on Thursday, while the dollar index
       was down 0.3%.                   
    However, gold remained subdued on Friday as investors held
back bullish bets despite a weaker dollar and lower Treasury
yields, awaiting Fed's decision next week, analysts said.
    Fed's next meeting ends on April 28, and while no major
policy changes are expected, investors are paying close
attention to any comments on possible scaling back of monetary
easing in the future. 
    Palladium        rose 0.5% to $2,849.73 per ounce but was
off a record $2,891.50 hit on Thursday. Many analysts expect a
further run towards $3,000 as automakers ramp up purchases of
the metal, worsening a supply shortage.             
    Silver        was down 0.3% at $26.08 per ounce, but set to
gain for a third straight week.             
    Platinum        rose 0.7% to $1,212.59.

 (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
