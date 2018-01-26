FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 26, 2018 / 4:06 AM / in 2 hours

PRECIOUS-Gold heads for weekly gain on softer dollar despite Trump comments

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Spot gold has gained 1.5 percent this week
    * U.S. President Donald Trump backs a strong dollar
    * Palladium heading for 2nd straight weekly loss

 (Adds comments, updates prices)
    By Sethuraman N R
    Jan 26 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Friday, after
falling from 1-1/2-year highs in the previous session, as the
dollar remained weak despite U.S. President Donald Trump backing
a stronger currency. 
    Spot gold        rose 0.3 percent to $1,351.40 per ounce at
0333 GMT. The metal has gained 1.5 percent so far this week. 
    Spot gold hit 1,366.07 on Thursday, highest since Aug. 3,
2016, reversing gains after Trump told CNBC in Davos,
Switzerland, that he wants to see a strong dollar.              
    U.S. gold futures         were down 0.9 percent at $1,351.10
per ounce. 
    Trump's comment contradicted comments made by Treasury
Secretary Steven Mnuchin a day earlier.              
    The dollar weakness is continuing to support gold prices,
helping to hold them steady despite Trump's comments, said Peter
Fung, head of dealing at Wing Fung Precious Metals in Hong Kong.
    "There is some very good support for gold on the downside
around $1,340 and a resistance around $1,360," he said. 
    The dollar index       , a measure of the greenback against
a basket of currencies, hit its weakest since December 2014 at
88.438 on Thursday. It was last down 0.3 percent at 89.154.
       
    "While catching short-term speculators off guard, the gold
price retracement will not threaten long-term positions whose
view are cemented around a probable equity market correction and
an extension of the U.S. dollar downtrend," Stephen Innes, APAC
trading head at OANDA said. 
    Gold could break above $1,500 an ounce this year for the
first time since its 2013 crash, GFMS analysts at Thomson
Reuters said on Thursday, with the risk of a drop in surging
equities and political instability boosting its appeal as a safe
investment haven.              
     Asian stocks edged back from record highs on Friday.
            
    The break above $1,330 has given fuel to gold's rally and
the first target of this movement could be seen at $1,375,
ActivTrades chief analyst Carlo Alberto de Casa said. 
    "If the gold price jumps above this level, the rally could
continue with targets at $1,390 and potentially at $1,415 ... We
will have a negative signal only if prices fall below
$1,295-$1,300," Alberto de Casa said. 
    Spot silver        rose 0.8 percent to $17.43. It touched
its highest in more than four months at $17.69 on Thursday. 
    Platinum        edged up 0.2 percent to $1,012.70. Prices
hit their highest since February 2017 on Thursday at $1,027.60.
    Palladium        fell 0.1 percent to $1,094.50. Palladium
was on track for its second straight weekly loss, dropping
nearly 1 percent so far this week. 

 (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in BENGALURU; Editing by Vyas
Mohan and Tom Hogue)
