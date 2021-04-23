Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold heads for weekly rise as U.S. Treasury yields edge lower

By Shreyansi Singh

0 Min Read

    * Gold poised to post 3rd weekly gain, up 0.6% so far this
week 
    * Swiss gold exports at 10-month high on huge shipments to
India
    * Analysts expect a further run towards $3,000/oz for
palladium

 (Adds comments, updates prices)
    By Shreyansi Singh
    April 23 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Friday and was set to post
a third straight weekly gain after U.S. President Joe Biden's
proposal to hike capital gains tax weighed on U.S. Treasury
yields, while a weaker dollar also bolstered the metal's appeal.
    Spot gold        was up 0.2% at $1,786.87 per ounce by 0332
GMT. The metal jumped to its highest since Feb. 25 at $1,797.67
on Thursday, and has added about 0.6% so far this week. 
    U.S. gold futures        rose 0.3% to $1,786.90 per ounce.
    "The knock-on effect from the tax hike (proposal) is
attracting bond investors and the yields have dropped, and this
is providing a little bit of lift-off for gold," said Stephen
Innes, chief global market strategist at financial services firm
Axi.
    "The big question now facing gold markets is a decision on
how the U.S. Federal Reserve is going to play next week."
            
    U.S. 10-year Treasury yield             ticked lower on news
that Biden will roll out a plan to raise taxes for high earners.
                  
    A subdued dollar        also raised gold's appeal for other
currency holders.        
    Underlining a revival in Asian bullion demand, shipments to
India leapt to their highest since 2013, driving Swiss gold
exports to a 10-month high.             
    Despite signs of strong pent-up demand for physical gold in
India, rising coronavirus cases and renewed lockdown measures
are threatening to kill off that revival, ANZ analysts wrote in
a note.
    India recorded the world's highest daily tally of COVID-19
infections on Thursday.             
    Palladium        rose 0.1% to $2,840.20 per ounce but was
off a record $2,891.50 hit on Thursday. Many analysts expect a
further run towards $3,000 levels as automakers ramp up
purchases of the metal, worsening a supply shortage.
            
    Silver        was little changed at $26.16 per ounce but set
for a third straight weekly gain.              
    Platinum        rose 0.1% to $1,204.77.

 (Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up