December 15, 2017 / 12:23 PM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold heads to first weekly gain in four weeks after Fed rise

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Gold up 0.5 percent this week
    * Dollar, U.S. yields lower after rate hike
    * Low prices spur Asian demand

 (Updates prices)
    By Peter Hobson
    LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Gold prices on Friday held onto
gains made after this week's interest rate rise by the U.S.
Federal Reserve and were set for their first weekly rise in four
weeks.
    Spot gold        was up 0.1 percent at $1,254.45 an ounce at
1618 GMT, recovering from a five-month low of $1,235.92 on
Monday and up 0.5 percent this week.
    U.S. gold futures         were flat at $1,257.20 an ounce. 
    Higher interest rates usually push gold lower because they
raise bond yields, reducing the appeal of non-yielding bullion,
and boost the dollar, making gold more expensive for holders of
other currencies. 
    But markets had priced in Wednesday's rise and the dollar
and bond yields fell after the Fed kept its outlook of three
rate rises next year unchanged and said proposed U.S. tax cuts
would not significantly spur growth.                           
    U.S. inflation remained weak, which Chicago Fed President
Charles Evans said on Friday undermined the case for rate rises.
                         
    The dollar and bond yields recouped some losses on Friday as
Republican senators worked to resolve disagreements on the tax
reform, while sterling fell as investors booked some profits
after recent gains.                                 
    Previous U.S. interest rate increases have also seen gold
fall ahead of the decision and rise after it. 
    This coincides with a seasonal trend that is likely to last
until at least April and could propel prices above $1,300, said
Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch. 
    "Since 2011, with only one exception, gold prices tended to
recover after the Fed meeting in December and continued to rise
well into the next year," he said. 
    Also helping was a rise in demand in Asia as buyers took
advantage of low prices.                 
    But Societe Generale analyst Robin Bhar said gold's bounce
would be short-lived because other asset classes including
equities, industrial metals and even bitcoin appeared to offer
better returns. 
    Gold is up around 9 percent this year while global shares
and industrial metals have gained some 20 percent and bitcoin
1,750 percent.                               
    On the technical side, resistance was at Thursday's high of
$1,258 and the 200-day moving average at $1,268, said MKS PAMP
trader Tim Brown. 
    In other precious metals, silver        was up 0.4 percent
at $15.94 an ounce and set for its first weekly gain in four
weeks, up around 0.6 percent.
    Platinum        was 0.8 percent higher at $885.20 an ounce
but set for a fourth weekly fall, down 0.3 percent. 
    Palladium        was down 0.8 percent at $1,024.97 but up 2
percent this week after hitting $1,038 an ounce on Thursday, the
highest since early 2001.
    

 (Additional reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by
David Evans and Edmund Blair)

