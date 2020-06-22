Company News
PRECIOUS-Gold hits 1-month high as fears over rising virus cases lift demand

    June 22 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Monday to their
highest in a month as surging coronavirus infections intensified
concerns over a delay in global economic recovery and prompted
investors to seek the safe-haven metal.
                
    FUNDAMENTALS    
    * Spot gold        was up 0.4% at $1,749.54 per ounce as of
0030 GMT after hitting its highest since May 20 at $1,751.
    * U.S. gold futures        rose 0.6% to $1,763.80 per ounce.
    * The World Health Organization reported a record increase
in global coronavirus cases on Sunday, with the total rising by
183,020 in a 24-hour period.             
    * Market participants also keeping an eye on developments in
Hong Kong after details of a new security law for the territory
showed Beijing will have overarching powers over its
enforcement.             
    * Gold is used as a safe investment during times of
political and financial uncertainty.
    * Rising coronavirus cases in the United States dented
investor sentiment towards riskier assets, sending U.S. stock
futures lower in early Asian trade.            
    * Apple Inc          said on Friday it would temporarily
shut 11 U.S. stores as coronavirus cases continue to rise in
southern and western states.             
    * SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 2.03% to 1,159.31
tonnes on Friday from 1,136.22 tonnes on Thursday.          
    * Speculators increased their bullish positions in COMEX
gold and silver contracts in the week to June 16, the U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.
       
    * On the physical side, gold demand sagged across major
Asian hubs as prices resurged last week, although there were
expectations that the market may be starting to recover.
        
    * Palladium        fell 0.4% to $1,902.01 per ounce, while
silver        gained 1% to $17.78 and platinum        climbed
0.7% to $811.10.
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    
1400 US      Existing Home Sales           May
1400 EU      Consumer Confidence Flash     June

 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi
Aich)
