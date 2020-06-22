PRECIOUS-Gold hits 1-month high as fears over rising virus cases lift demand

June 22 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Monday to their highest in a month as surging coronavirus infections intensified concerns over a delay in global economic recovery and prompted investors to seek the safe-haven metal. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,749.54 per ounce as of 0030 GMT after hitting its highest since May 20 at $1,751. * U.S. gold futures rose 0.6% to $1,763.80 per ounce. * The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Sunday, with the total rising by 183,020 in a 24-hour period. * Market participants also keeping an eye on developments in Hong Kong after details of a new security law for the territory showed Beijing will have overarching powers over its enforcement. * Gold is used as a safe investment during times of political and financial uncertainty. * Rising coronavirus cases in the United States dented investor sentiment towards riskier assets, sending U.S. stock futures lower in early Asian trade. * Apple Inc said on Friday it would temporarily shut 11 U.S. stores as coronavirus cases continue to rise in southern and western states. * SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 2.03% to 1,159.31 tonnes on Friday from 1,136.22 tonnes on Thursday. * Speculators increased their bullish positions in COMEX gold and silver contracts in the week to June 16, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. * On the physical side, gold demand sagged across major Asian hubs as prices resurged last week, although there were expectations that the market may be starting to recover. * Palladium fell 0.4% to $1,902.01 per ounce, while silver gained 1% to $17.78 and platinum climbed 0.7% to $811.10. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1400 US Existing Home Sales May 1400 EU Consumer Confidence Flash June (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)