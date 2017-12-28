FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 28, 2017 / 10:48 AM / in an hour

PRECIOUS-Gold hits 1-month high as weaker dollar lifts commodities

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Technical signals for gold seen as positive-analyst
    * Silver ETF holdings edge up to highest since September
    * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

 (Updates prices)
    By Jan Harvey
    LONDON, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Gold hit a one-month high on
Thursday, rallying for a ninth straight session as a retreat in
the dollar on the back of lower U.S. bond yields drove gains in
commodities priced in the currency. 
    The metal is also benefiting from technically driven
momentum after closing above its 100-day moving average on
Wednesday for the first time since late November, analysts said.
    Spot gold        was up 0.5 percent at $1,293.73 an ounce at
1450 GMT, having earlier touched its highest since Nov. 29 at
$1,294.95 an ounce. U.S. gold futures        for February
delivery were up $4.80 an ounce at $1,296.20.
    "The weakness in the dollar is playing its part," Naeem
Aslam, chief market analyst at ThinkMarkets, said. "We do think
that this trend will continue into 2018. We expect the gold
price to finish the year above $1,300 mark, and that would send
a strong buy signal for traders."
    The dollar held near a one-month low versus a currency
basket on Thursday as the latest jobless claims data suggesting
a firm labour market was offset by advance trade balance figures
that pointed to a widening trade gap in November.       
    That helped drive gains across commodities, with benchmark
Brent crude oil futures         near their highest since mid
2015, and copper         at a four-year peak.              
    The dollar index is down more than 9 percent so far this
year, and is on course for its biggest annual loss since 2003. 
    A weakening dollar has helped lift gold nearly 5 percent
from the near five-month low of $1,235.92 it hit in
mid-December. Its rise has picked up further momentum in the
last week from positive technical factors, analysts said. 
    "(The rally) has seen gold march up and close at the 100-day
moving average in yet another positive technical development,"
currency broker OANDA said in a note. 
    "With the Relative Strength Index (RSI) still at neutral
levels, the technical picture suggests there is still potential
topside in this rally."
    Elsewhere, net gold imports to major consumer China via main
conduit Hong Kong fell 23.6 percent in November from the
previous month, data showed on Thursday.             
    Among other precious metals, silver        was 0.7 percent
higher at $16.80 an ounce after earlier hitting its highest
since late November at $16.82. Holdings of silver
exchange-traded funds tracked by Reuters ticked up to their
highest since early September, with Thursday's data showing a
62-tonne inflow.
    Platinum        was up 0.9 percent at $925 an ounce.
Palladium        was down 0.1 percent at $1,059.74 an ounce,
having touched its highest since February 2001 at $1,069.50 on
Wednesday. 

 (Additional reporting by Apeksha Nair and Nallur Sethuraman in
Bengaluru; Editing by David Evans and Mark Potter)

