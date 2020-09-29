PRECIOUS-Gold hits 1-week high ahead of key U.S presidential debate

* Dollar index slips 0.2% * Market awaits Trump- Biden debate at 2100 ET (0100 GMT) * Platinum undervalued and has room for further upside- analyst * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: here (Recasts, adds comments, updates prices) By Nakul Iyer Sept 29 (Reuters) - Gold steadied on Tuesday, having earlier its highest in almost a week as the dollar retreated, while investors waited for the first U.S. presidential debate and further developments on a new U.S. coronavirus relief bill. Having risen as high as $1,889.86, spot gold was little changed at $1,880.11 per ounce by 1239 GMT, while U.S. gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,889.50 per ounce. A slight inflow into gold-backed ETF holdings supports the view that gold is again back in demand as a safe haven after the fall from the highs to last week's low, said Quantitative Commodity Research analyst Peter Fertig. While a weaker dollar and continued monetary stimulus could push gold above $1,900 again, whether it can test new highs this year will depend on political and economic developments in the U.S. and if that triggers safe-haven demand, he added. The dollar was down 0.2% against a basket of other major currencies ahead of the 90-minute televised debate between President Donald Trump and democratic rival, Joe Biden at 2100 ET (0100 GMT). "The possibility of Biden doing well might exert upward pressure on gold because it might prompt the dollar to sell-off," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. "If Biden does well, its a dollar negative simply because he is less business friendly." Investors are also keeping close tabs on the prospect for a fiscal coronavirus package with Democratic lawmakers in U.S. House of Representatives unveiling a $2.2 trillion relief bill, although no date was given for a vote on the proposal. Elsewhere, silver rose 0.3% to $23.78 per ounce, platinum rose 0.1% to $880.17, while palladium gained 0.8% to $2,273.12. Platinum is undervalued and there's further room to rise even versus gold with a price differential of roughly $1,000, an unexpected supply deficit and record investment demand likely, Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch said. (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Louise Heavens)