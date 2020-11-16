Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold hits 1-week high as dollar eases, pandemic worsens

By Eileen Soreng

    * Gold may face resistance around $1,900-$1,905/oz- analyst
    * Gold hits one-week peak of $1,898.81/oz
    Nov 16 (Reuters) - Gold prices touched a one-week high on
Monday as the dollar retreated, while mounting U.S. coronavirus
cases fuelled concerns over the pandemic's impact on economic
recovery, underpinning hopes of further monetary stimulus.
    Spot gold        rose 0.2% to $1,892.15 per ounce by 0540
GMT, after hitting its highest level since Nov. 9 at $1,898.81
earlier in the session.
    U.S. gold futures        were up 0.3% at $1,892.20.
    The dollar index        hit a one-week trough, making
bullion cheaper for holders of other currencies.        
    Coronavirus cases crossed the 11-million mark in the United
States on Sunday, while President-elect Joe Biden's top advisers
called for urgent action to address the crisis.             
            
    "There are still underlying problems in structural
economies, with job creation being the biggest problem," said
Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at financial
services firm Axi.
    "Central banks are going to keep the markets flushed enough
to bridge this gap between now and the vaccine." 
    Germany's Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said the country
should brace for another 4-5 months of severe measures to halt
the outbreak.             
    U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell repeated last
week his view that more action from the central bank and
Congress, in the form of further fiscal stimulus, would likely
be needed.             
    Gold, which tends to benefit from stimulus measures from
central banks as it is considered a hedge against inflation and
currency debasement, has soared 25% this year.
    Prices fell 3.3% last week after Pfizer         said its
experimental COVID-19 vaccine was over 90% effective based on
initial trial results.             
    "From a technical point of view, gold may face some
resistance around $1,900-$1,905," said Howie Lee, economist at
OCBC Bank, adding that bullion's move higher depends on clarity
on fresh U.S. fiscal stimulus. 
    Silver        rose 1.1% to $24.91 per ounce. Platinum       
rose 1% to $897.52, while palladium        was 1.1% higher at
$2,350.20.    


 (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi
Aich and Devika Syamnath)
