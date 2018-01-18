PRECIOUS-Gold hits 1-week low as dollar picks up

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Gold prices on Thursday extended declines from the day before to hit their lowest in nearly a week, pressured as the U.S. dollar recovered from a 3-year low touched on Wednesday. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had fallen 0.1 percent to $1,326.51 an ounce by 0112 GMT. It earlier marked its weakest since Jan. 12 at $1,324.60. * Spot gold fell 0.8 percent on Wednesday, its worst one-day percentage decline since Dec. 7. * U.S. gold futures on Thursday lost 1 percent to $1,324.70 an ounce. * The dollar index was up 0.4 percent at 90.885 , after dropping to its lowest since December, 2014 at 90.113 on Wednesday. * Asian stocks were near record highs on Thursday, with a rally by Wall Street supporting bullish investor sentiment. * Longer-term, gold will be supported by risk that global share prices could fall from record highs and strong growth around the world could stoke inflation. * Some European Central Bank officials on Wednesday voiced worries about the euro's strength. * In an interview with Italian newspaper la Repubblica Vitor Constancio, the ECB vice president, said he did not rule out that monetary policy would still continue to be "very accommodating for a long time". * Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester said on Wednesday that her assumption the U.S. federal tax overhaul would add 0.25 to 0.5 percentage points in growth over the next two years might be too low. * The U.S. economy should grow at a good clip this year, boosted by tax cuts, two Fed officials said on Wednesday, though they disagreed on how close the economy is to overheating and the need for rate hikes this year. * Industrial gold production in Mali rose to 49.6 tonnes in 2017, up 5 percent from the previous year, said a senior Mines Ministry official in the West African nation. * Financial crime fighters at the U.S. Treasury are "aggressively" pursuing virtual currency platforms that lack strong internal safeguards against money laundering, a top official told a Senate panel on Wednesday. * Digital currencies suffered another day of heavy losses on Wednesday on worries about a widening regulatory crackdown. * Bitcoin on Wednesday fell more than 10 percent to below $10,000 for the first time since Dec. 1 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange. The biggest digital currency has lost half its value since it peaked near $20,000 about a month ago. DATA AHEAD (IN GMT) 0130 China House prices Dec 0700 China GDP Q4 0700 China Industrial output Dec 0700 China Retail sales Dec 0700 China Urban investment Dec 1330 U.S. Housing starts Dec 1330 U.S. Building permit Dec 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1330 U.S. Philly Fed business index Jan (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph Radford)