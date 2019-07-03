PRECIOUS-Gold hits 1-wk peak; global trade woes, lower U.S. yields support

July 3 (Reuters) - Gold prices climbed over 1% to hit a one-week high on Wednesday, helped by a subdued dollar as renewed concerns over global trade encouraged safe-haven demand and drove down U.S. yields.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold rose 1.1% at $1,433.50 per ounce at 0144 GMT. Prices earlier touched $1,435.99, the highest since June 25.

* U.S. gold futures were up 2.1% at $1,437.7 an ounce.

* The dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of six rivals, was down 0.1%.

* White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said on Tuesday U.S. trade talks with China are heading in the right direction and it will take time to get the right deal made.

* The European Union said on Tuesday it was open to talks with Washington in a dispute over aircraft subsidies while preparing retaliation after U.S. added olives, Italian cheese and Scotch whisky to a list of goods in line for hefty tariffs.

* Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester on Tuesday expressed skepticism that a U.S. interest rate cut is the right move until there are more signs the economy is moving to a truly weaker path.

* U.S. interest rate futures extended their earlier gains on Tuesday, as traders raised their bets the Federal Reserve would lower borrowing costs by 50 basis points at end of July following comments from Bank of England Governor Mark Carney.

* Carney said a global trade war and a no-deal Brexit were growing risks to Britain’s economy which might need more help to cope with a downturn, prompting investors to increase their bets on a BoE interest rate cut.

* SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.22 percent to 798.44 tonnes on Tuesday from 800.20 tonnes on Monday.

* India’s gold imports rose 12.6% in June from a year earlier to $2.69 billion amid a jump in global prices to six-year highs, a government source said on Tuesday.

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

* 0145 China Caixin Services PMI June

* 0800 EU Markit Serv Final PMI June

* 0800 EU Markit Comp Final PMI June

* 0830 UK Reserve Assets Total June

* 1230 US International Trade May

* 1230 US Initial Jobless Claims Weekly

* 1345 US Markit Svcs Final PMI June

* 1345 US Markit Comp Final PMI June

* 1400 US Factory Orders MM May

* 1400 US ISM M-Mfg PMI June (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)