Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold hits 2-month high as dollar sags; platinum rallies

By Shreyansi Singh

 (New throughout, adds comments, updates prices)
    * Dollar slips to multi-year lows
    * Platinum hits highest since August 2016 
    * Silver hits over three-month peak
    * Silver set to shine in 2021             
    Jan 4 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose more than 2% to their
highest in nearly two months on Monday, bolstered by the
dollar's slide ahead of Georgia runoff elections, while supply
concerns drove platinum to its highest since August 2016.
    Spot gold        was up 2.3% at $1,942.05 an ounce by 10:06
a.m. EST (1506 GMT), having risen as much as 2.5% to its highest
since Nov. 9 at $1,944.11. U.S. gold futures        advanced by
2.7% to $1,946.90.
    "There is the likelihood that we will see significant
stimulus, which will lead to further declines in the dollar,"
said Jeffrey Sica, founder of Circle Squared Alternative
Investments.
    The dollar index        slid to a 2-1/2 year low, making
bullion cheaper for holders of other currencies.       
    Tuesday's run-off elections in the U.S. state of Georgia,
which will decide which party controls the Senate, were on
investors' radar.             
    "The Senate election this week could turn out to be a major
disruptive event so gold is rallying on that," Sica added.
    A unified government would increase Biden's ability to
reshape the world's largest economy, from rewriting the tax code
to boosting stimulus and infrastructure spending.             
    Non-yielding bullion is considered a hedge against inflation
and currency debasement likely to result from large stimulus
measures.             
    Tougher lockdown restrictions are expected in Britain and
Japan, as novel coronavirus cases mount.             
                  
    The coronavirus variant in South Africa is likely to have an
impact on precious metals prices, said StoneX analyst Rhona
O'Connell. 
    "The ban on flights out of South Africa is going to hit
precious metals exports - certainly gold, platinum and palladium
... which are transported by air, and the majority of that is on
passenger flights," she said.                          
    Platinum        jumped 5.4% to $1,125.52 after hitting its
highest since August 2016 at $1,127.82.
    Silver        gained 4.2% to $27.48 an ounce, touching its
highest since Sept. 15, 2020 earlier, while palladium       
dipped by 0.1% to $2,445.11.

 (Reporting by Shreyansi Singh and Asha Sista in Bengaluru;
editing by Barbara Lewis)
