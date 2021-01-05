Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold hits 2-month peak as investors brace for U.S. Senate runoffs

By Asha Sistla

0 Min Read

    * Dollar index holds close to 2-1/2-year low
    * England goes into new national lockdown
    * Platinum, palladium demand from auto sector to improve -
analyst
    * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
tmsnrt.rs/3mvcUoa

 (Adds analyst comments, updates prices)
    By Asha Sistla
    Jan 5 (Reuters) - Gold prices hit a two-month high on
Tuesday, lifted by a lacklustre dollar as investors awaited the
U.S. Senate runoffs in Georgia that will determine which party
controls Congress and prospects of additional fiscal stimulus.
    Spot gold        was up 0.1% to $1,944.91 per ounce by 1013
GMT, after hitting its highest since Nov. 9 at $1,947.96. U.S.
gold futures        edged 0.2% up to $1,950.10.
    "Much will depend on the outcome of the runoff elections in
the state of Georgia in the U.S. and there are certainly hopes
among market participants that the Democrats are to win both
seats in the elections," Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann
said.
    "This would mean that the newly elected U.S. president Biden
can pursue his announced expansionary fiscal policy, which would
benefit gold."
    The dual runoff elections in Georgia will decide which party
controls the U.S. Senate and influence future fiscal policies. A
Democratic victory in both could tip control of the Senate away
from Republicans.                          
    Underpinning gold, Britain went into a new national lockdown
to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases, while New York registered
its first case of the more contagious variant of the coronavirus
found in the UK.                          
    The dollar index        hovered close to April 2018 lows,
making bullion cheaper.       
    In other metals, silver        rose 0.7% to $27.40 and
palladium        gained 0.8% to $2,392.23.
    Platinum        was up 0.2% to $1,071.62, having hit a more
than four-year high of $1,127.82 on Monday.
    Platinum and palladium are used by automakers in catalytic
converter manufacturing to clean car exhaust fumes.
    "If you are looking at the PMIs released yesterday, they
have been positive for the manufacturing sector. So we get
indications that there is a strong demand from the automotive
sector," said Quantitative Commodity Research analyst Peter
Fertig.
     Demand for automotives would increase the need for
catalytic converters and hence the Platinum Group Metals (PGMs),
he added.             

 (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up