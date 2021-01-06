Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold hits 2-month peak on prospect of Democratic win in Georgia

By Asha Sistla

 (Adds analyst comments, updates prices)
    * Democrats win one Georgia runoff and lead in second
    * Dollar index slips to fresh multi-year low
    * Minutes of U.S. Fed's last policy meeting due at 1900 GMT

    Jan 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices hit a fresh two-month high on
Wednesday as the dollar slid on growing expectations of a
Democratic win in the U.S. Senate run-off election in Georgia,
which would likely lead to additional fiscal stimulus.
    Spot gold        was up 0.4% to $1,956.86 per ounce at 1029
GMT, having hit a near two-month peak at $1,959.01 earlier in
the session. U.S. gold futures        were up 0.3% to $1,960.40.
    "A Biden win in Georgia opens the gates to a much larger
stimulus. The markets have been anticipating that by its moves
higher in the last few days," said Ross Norman, an independent
analyst, referring to U.S President-elect Joe Biden.
    "Whether that turns into (something) productive down the
line remains to be seen, but clearly they're going to be adding
considerable debt onto considerable debt, and that's good for
gold."
    Democrats took the lead in runoff votes that will determine
control of the U.S. Senate and possibly pave the way for a big
spending administration under Biden.             
    Non-yielding bullion is seen as a hedge against the
inflation that is likely to result from record fiscal stimulus.
    The dollar index fell to fresh 2-1/2-year lows, making
bullion cheaper for other currency holders.       
    Meanwhile, minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's Dec. 15-16
policy meeting are due at 1900 GMT.
    The Fed might decide to unleash more monetary stimulus once
it has a clearer picture on how the U.S. Congress turns out,
said Howie Lee, an economist at OCBC Bank.
    In other metals, silver        gained 0.7% to $27.77 an
ounce. Platinum        fell 0.2% to $1,109.11, while palladium
       was up 0.2% to $2,471.01.

 (Reporting by Asha Sistla and Sumita Layek in Bengaluru.
Editing by Mark Potter)
