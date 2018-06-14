FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2018 / 10:49 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold hits 2-week high on dollar weakness, weak China data, trade worries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Silver climbs to near two-month peak
    * U.S.-China trade concerns support bullion
    * Fed sees 2 more rate hikes this year
    * ECB meeting due later in the day

 (Recasts with updated prices, details, quote; changes dateline)
    By Maytaal Angel
    LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - Gold hit a two-week high on
Thursday as the dollar fell and investors fretted over weak
Chinese data and U.S.-China trade frictions, though the precious
metal's upside was capped by a slightly more hawkish Federal
Reserve. 
    The dollar edged back against the euro as speculation grows
the European Central Bank (ECB) will signal an end date for its
vast stimulus programme at its policy meeting, giving back all
its gains following Wednesday's Fed meeting.
    As widely expected, the Fed lifted key overnight borrowing
costs by a quarter percentage point. It also projected two more
rate increases by the end of this year, compared to one
previously.             
    A weak dollar makes dollar-priced gold cheaper for non-U.S.
investors. 
    Spot gold        rose 0.5 percent to $1,304.65 per ounce at
1020 GMT. It earlier hit a high of $1,303.58 an ounce, its best
since May 31.
    U.S. gold futures         for August delivery rose 0.6
percent to $1,308.90 per ounce.
    "Trade tensions and the dollar downtrend are supportive for
gold but having said that we don't think the upside is open
because there are headwinds coming from the global recovery ...
and the fact that the Fed is more hawkish," said Societe
Generale analyst Robin Bhar.
    In the wider markets, global shares slipped amid worries
over a more hawkish Fed and ECB, with investors concerned also
about surprisingly weak Chinese data and U.S. threats to impose
tariffs on billions of dollars in Chinese goods.            
    Weaker equities tend to support gold, seen as a store of
value in times of economic and political turmoil.
    "Reports that President Trump was preparing to put tariffs
on billions of dollars of Chinese goods as soon as Friday raised
concerns in the market that economic growth would be impacted.
This saw some safe-haven buying emerge," ANZ said in a note.
    U.S. President Donald Trump will meet his top trade advisers
on Thursday to decide whether to activate threatened tariffs on
Chinese goods.             
    China's central bank left borrowing costs for interbank
loans unchanged on Thursday, an unexpected decision that
shrugged off the U.S. Federal Reserve's increase in its
benchmark rate overnight.             
    In other precious metals, silver        climbed 0.7 percent
to $17.12 an ounce, having earlier hit $17.15 an ounce, its
highest since April 20.
    Platinum        was 0.9 percent higher at $906.80 an ounce,
while palladium        gained 0.8 percent to $1,016.90 per
ounce.

 (Additional reporting by Karen Rodrigues and Swati Verma in
Bengaluru; Editing by Adrian Croft)
